I’m A Celebrity star hits back amid ‘tension’ in camp as contestant insists ‘everyone’s feathers are going to get ruffled’

Former I’m A Celebrity contestants Gillian McKeith and Scarlette Douglas have had their say on this year’s supposed ‘tension’ in the camp in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Daily.

Gillian appeared on the 10th series of I’m A Celebrity in 2010 and finished in eighth place. Meanwhile, Scarlette competed during the 22nd series and came 10th.

There was tension about the washing up last night (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Gillian McKeith talks this year’s ‘tension’

Last night (December 1), there appeared to be tension rising between Angry Ginge with other campmates surrounding the washing up.

Angry Ginge implied everyone should use the same bowl for breakfast and lunch. The conversation occurred over his annoyance of seeing the camp having their rice out of a cup in the morning, which meant more items to wash up.

Kelly Brook and Vogue Williams especially hit back, insisting he and Aitch should be washing up three times a day, after each meal.

Despite yesterday’s episode, Gillian insists she doesn’t believe “anything is really boiling over”.

“I think production is simply trying to make things look more dramatic,” Gillian told ED! on behalf of Paddy Power.

“Aitch and Angry Ginge seem like they would prefer to be in charge and don’t love being told what to do, especially now they’re out of their fancy treehouse. But it all feels more like banter than genuine conflict,” she continued.

As far as Gillian is concerned, this year “is a very calm, kind, copacetic group”, stating that in previous years, “it would have exploded, in this group, not so much”.

Scarlette, on the other hand, somewhat agreed, but also had a lot more to say on the subject.

Gillian and Scarlette shared their opinion on the ‘tension’ (Credit: ITV)

‘People are easily frustrated’

“At this stage, everyone’s feathers are going to get ruffled – and quickly. People are tired, hungry and easily frustrated. But I think most of what we’re seeing is still tongue-in-cheek. They’re laughing, joking and making light of it, even when they say, ‘We’re not having this; we’re making a stand.’ I don’t think anyone is genuinely furious about what Ruby’s doing. As a viewer, I find it hilarious, and even the camp’s reactions still feel quite light-hearted,” she said.

While speaking on behalf of Sky Vegas, Scarlette claimed that what “really pushes people to the breaking point isn’t the leadership”, but the “chores.”

“There was a moment in the episode where Vogue said, ‘You just need to wash up your stuff,’ and Aitch replied, ‘I will, but let’s not use 21 plates.’ You can see them snapping a bit, but that’s all because the washing up is the job no one wants,” she continued.

“You can’t leave things out or you’ll get rats in camp. If you don’t wash properly, you’ll get rats. If you don’t finish your food quickly and clean up straight away, you’ll get rats. But by the time dinner arrives, it’s late, you’re exhausted, you just want to sleep – and instead, you’ve got to trek down and start washing up. It’s honestly the worst job in there.”

Sclarlette highlighted that the friction in the group is not about “who’s wearing the crown”.

I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs nightly at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX & STV Player

