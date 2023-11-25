I’m A Celebrity star Samantha Fox slams ‘bully’ Nella Rose as she accuses star of ‘playing a game’

Former I’m A Celebrity campmate Samantha Fox has taken aim at Nella Rose, accusing the YouTuber of being a “bully”.

Ex Page 3 glamour model Sam, 57, lashed out at current contestant Nella as she claimed the 26-year-old is ‘playing a game’.

Sam – who took part in the 2009 run of the ITV jungle reality series – also shared how she would have settled the spat between Nella and Fred Sirieix that viewers saw earlier this week.

Samantha Fox was the third campmate eliminated from the 2009 series (Credit: ITV)

Speaking with stocklytics.com, Samantha said: “I don’t like the game Nella Rose is playing.

“She seems a bit of a bully, and I don’t like bullies. I thought she was bang out of order throughout that whole argument with Fred, when he mentioned ‘being old enough to be her dad’, right from the beginning.

“I would have come in there and said, ‘it is a figure of speech, don’t be over the top!’. She just wants lot of airtime, so she’s just going round and round in circles.”

Fred Sirieix and Nella Rose had a strange exchange early on in IAC 2023 (Credit: YouTube)

Sympathy for Fred

Sam added she couldn’t believe “how much of a gentleman” Fred was about the exchange.

“He dealt with the situation so well,” she went on.

Nella was very nasty and I felt sorry for Fred.

Sam claimed: “Nella was then even more horrible to him when she said he was never going to eat his food again. Though it didn’t last long, did it? She was very nasty and I felt sorry for him.”

‘I felt sorry for Fred Sirieix’ (Credit: YouTube)

‘Nella wanted a lot of airtime’

Additionally, it seems Sam has harboured other suspicions about Nella.

“The whole argument was for show,” Sam went on, who was the third campmate booted out when she took part in IAC.

“I could tell from the beginning of the series when she had the trial with the snakes that she wanted a lot of airtime.

“She was doing a lot of screaming before the actual challenge. But when she put her head in there, she wasn’t scared.

“That pizza challenge as well – she took so much time before eating it to have a look at it and scream at it, but once she had it in her mouth, she was absolutely fine.

“You could see Nigel Farage sitting on the other side of the table thinking, ‘I want the airtime!'”

Division in the camp?

Sam also made mention about how she thinks Nella having a go at Fred could affect the group dynamic.

“Those arguments affect the camp massively,” Sam insisted.

“When it’s that early on, you’re all supposed to support each other and you become a family early on. After two days you feel like you’ve known those people for a long time.

“You’re 24/7 with each other and you’ve got a lot of time on your hands. You talk a lot and you get to know each other very well. So for that argument with Nella and Fred to happen after a couple of days was very upsetting because it created a divide.”

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Saturday November 25, at 9.30pm.

