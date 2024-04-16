I’m A Celebrity: South Africa fans hoping for another series of the show will be disappointed by the latest news surrounding the programme.

ITV has confirmed that the show will not be returning for another series.

Ant and Dec won’t be heading back to South Africa (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: South Africa won’t return to ITV in 2023

Last January saw fan favourite I’m A Celebrity stars, including Helen Flanagan, Gillian McKeith, and Joe Swash return for a special series of the show.

The spin-off, which was pre-recorded and took place in South Africa, was eventually won by Myleene Klass.

However, those hoping for another edition of the all-stars spin-off will be disappointed.

It has been reported – and now confirmed by ITV – that the show will not be coming back.

“ITV has decided I’m A Celebrity South Africa will not return this year and there are currently no plans for another series,” a source told The Sun.

Myleene won I’m A Celebrity…South Africa (Credit: ITV)

ITV decides against renewing I’m A Celebrity: South Africa

The source then continued.

“It may well return in the future so it’s not necessarily gone for good, but it definitely won’t be happening this year and there is nothing set in stone for when it will be,” they then continued.

“This will come as a disappointment to fans as Ant and Dec had previously hinted that it would be back and it was expected that it would be an annual thing.”

In a statement to ED!, ITV confirmed the news. “I’m A Celebrity… South Africa was commissioned to air in 2023 to celebrate favourite campmates from the past 20 years as they returned to the jungle,” a statement said.

“The series was one of the biggest Entertainment shows of the year averaging 5.2m across its consecutive weeknight run and reaching over 1 million 16-34s for the launch episode. It was never planned for the series to return again this year.”

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway ended (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Night Takeaway 2024 comes to an end

Over the weekend, another hit Ant and Dec show came to an end too.

Saturday Night Takeaway aired for the final time (for now, anyway) on ITV, with the goodbye of all goodbyes.

A whole host of celebs – including Girls Aloud – were present to mark the end of an era.

Ant and Dec took each other on in the final edition of Ant vs Dec, a bunch of celebrities got their revenge in Get Out Of Me Ear, and plenty of viewers and audience members won Takeaway Getaways.

Fans were in tears as the show ended. “What an amazing end to an absolutely iconic TV show #SaturdayNightTakeaway had me belly laughing and crying tears. Well done to #Ant&Dec on 20 years of keeping the nation happy,” one fan tweeted.

“Ant and Dec you will always be so loved, I’m literally in tears I’m so proud,” another gushed.

I’m A Celebrity…South Africa is available to stream on ITVX.

