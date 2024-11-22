I’m A Celebrity star Maura Higgins may have just entered the camp, but it seems she is already lining up to have “conflict” with another celeb.

It looks like Maura and campmate Coleen Rooney may not see eye-to-eye as both of them take on their Queen Bee status, according to an expert.

After last night’s episode, Paddy Power Games caught up with body language expert Judi James to analyse how the campmates are really getting on.

At the moment Coleen has taken the opportunity to set the record straight on her marriage to Wayne Rooney.

Coleen Rooney on I’m A Celebrity

After years of cheating scandals, and drama hitting the couple, it seems she is wanting the camp to understand the finer details of their relationship.

But Judi thinks Coleen’s “unchallenged stand by your man PR pitch” will be affected by Maura’s entrance.

Coleen is using the jungle to speak about her relationship. So far viewers have seen her tell campmates stories about the romantic notes he leaves her. This gives Judi the impression that she is trying to “re-write history”.

Even when it comes to Wayne’s mistakes, Coleen seems to be making it clear they have moved on. Judi recognises her “miming an invisible brick gesture with her hands”.

She then places “that brick to her left to signal those mistakes as things in the past”.

It seems so far she has confided in those who form an “ideal complimentary fit,” but I’m A Celebrity’s Maura doesn’t seem like she would fit that genre, Judi suggests.

I’m A Celebrity conflict

Appearing on the high-profile show Love Island, the bombshell has become known for being “open and outspoken”.

Judi believes Maura’s actions in the villa may stir trouble with Coleen.

With her outspoken nature, Maura may struggle to go along with Coleen’s stories of forgiveness and may “probe more” into her relationship with Wayne.

Judi believes Maura’s “cynicism could put her in direct conflict with Coleen’s unswerving displays of loyalty”.

As the camp has been quite close so far, could Maura’s entrance ruffle some feathers?

