I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson ‘in secret backstage flirtation with cameraman’

I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson has been enjoying some of the Aussie eye candy behind the scenes on the show, it’s been claimed.

According to The Sun, This Morning co-host Josie enjoyed some “flirty banter” with crew members while filming a Bushtucker Trial recently.

The single mum-of-one is said to have complimented production staff on their appearance during her challenge over the weekend.

Josie Gibson is young, free and single (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: This Morning star gets her flirt on

A unidentified insider is reported to have told The Sun Josie had “lots of fun” as she filmed her Stumbling Blocks challenge alongside Frankie Dettori outside of camp.

The source is said to have claimed: “Josie had lots of fun filming the challenge.

She was flirting with the cameraman, that playful banter she has.

“She told them how they all looked slim and tanned and was trying to connect with them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

Additionally, the source is said to have had “other urges” on her mind.

The tabloid also quotes the unknown person as claiming Josie was interested to hear more about the crew’s canteen.

She reportedly told them she was “desperate” for a coffee.

Furthermore, Josie is said to be counting down the days until she can see her young son Reggie.

ED! has approached representatives for I’m A Celebrity and Josie Gibson for comment.

Josie Gibson ‘was trying to connect’ (Credit: ITV)

Is Josie Gibson single?

Meanwhile, speaking to OK! in September, Josie indicated she is not in a relationship.

She said at the time: “I’m single as a Pringle because I’ve got too much pride in myself and too much self-respect to ever go near anyone who doesn’t follow the same values I do.”

Additionally, Josie (read her ED! profile here) split with ex-boyfriend Terry, the father of her son, on New Year’s Eve in 2018.

Furthermore, she was also previously linked with her Big Brother housemate John James Parton.

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Monday December 4, at 9pm.

