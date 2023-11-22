I’m A Celebrity star Fred Sirieix is getting married to fiancée Fruitcake in Jamaica next year

I’m A Celebrity star Fred Sirieix has told his jungle pals about his wedding plans.

First Dates star Fred opened up about his nuptials to his campmates last night (November 21).

Fred and fiancée Fruitcake, who appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox together, got engaged in March 2020 – but reportedly shelved plans to wed in 2021 due to lockdown.

Now Fred has indicated when and where they will finally get married. And some of the I’m A Celebrity contestants are hoping to be part of the celebrations!

Fruitcake and Fred have appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity star Fred tying the knot next year

Fred, 51, revealed details about marrying Fruitcake as he recalled how they met.

Furthermore, Fred suggested the couple will be having their wedding abroad as he spoke with Marvin Humes, Sam Thompson and Danielle Harold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fred Sirieix (@fred_sirieix)

Fred explained: “I’ve never had a bad date. But the way I met Fruitcake, I met her in Peckham… I was walking up and she was smiling at me and I was smiling at her and I liked her eyes.”

We’re getting married next year in Jamaica.

Additionally, the TV maître d’ went on: “I just had to talk to her… I asked for her number, I said: ‘Shall we go for a drink tonight?’ That was nine years ago. We’re getting married next year in Jamaica.”

Furthermore, Fred has previously said of Fruitcake: “She’s a fun girl and she makes me laugh. We just enjoy each other’s company, we enjoy walking and all sorts of stuff, like everybody else, it’s easy – very simple and very straightforward.”

I’m A Celebrity stag do?

Meanwhile, back in the camp, Made In Chelsea cast member Sam then joked Fred could head to Las Vegas for his stag do.

“That’s the place!” Fred chuckled at the suggestion.

An enthusiastic Sam replied: “We’re going Vegas! If you let me organise it, I promise you you’ll have the best time ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

Additionally, Marvin was amused as he pondered what Sam in charge of the bash would be like in reality.

“I’d love to see Sam’s organisation of Fred Siriex’s stag. That’ll be next level,” he laughed.

Fred was previously in a relationship with Alex Spendolini, with whom he shares son Lucien and professional diver daughter Andrea.

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Wednesday November 22, at 9pm.

