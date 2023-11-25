I’m A Celebrity 2023: Ant and Dec confirm Celebrity Cyclone will return this year

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec have issued an update on the fan-favourite Celebrity Cyclone Bushtucker Trial.

The iconic trial has become the most-loved trial of the series among viewers over the years. It has so far always taken place with the final four remaining campmates.

And, this week, Ant confirmed that it’s returning as he replied to a fan question, saying: “Do we still do the Celebrity Cyclone? Damn right!”

The trial is a fan-favourite with viewers (Credit: YouTube)

What is the Celebrity Cyclone trial?

For those unaware, the Celebrity Cyclone challenge is when the remaining campmates are made to wear colourful outfits with matching capes.

They’re then seen battling against the obstacle course as they try to avoid slipping while having balls thrown at them.

The celebs have to take turns moving the giant stars to a target where they remain until the trial ends.

Last year, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner, former footballer Jill Scott, and rugby star Mike Tindall were the final four who participated in the trial.

Matt took part in the trial last year (Credit: YouTube)

Viewers are manifesting which campmates they want to see do the trial

Even though this year’s I’m A Celebrity has only been on a week, eager fans are already manifesting who they want to see do the trial.

“Sam Thompson’s optimism will carry the cast this year, after it causes carnage. Can’t wait to see him smash Celebrity Cyclone,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Can we all agree as a British public that when the #ImACeleb voting to save your fav starts that we all vote for Sam? I really want to see how excited he’ll get at doing celebrity cyclone!” another shared.

“Calling the final four to make Celebrity Cyclone now, don’t even think it’s close. 1./ Sam Thompson 2./ Josie Gibson 3./ Danielle Harold 4./ Fred,” a third remarked.

“I’ll never forgive this country if it votes big Nige out before I get to see him do Celebrity Cyclone,” a fourth shared.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Nigel Farage exempt from tonight’s challenge on medical grounds after plane crash

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you make of this story? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to have your say.