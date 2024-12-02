Last night’s (December 1) episode of I’m A Celebrity was packed with emotion as campmates received letters from their loved ones – and Wayne Rooney wrote one for his lovely wife Coleen.

Life in the jungle isn’t easy. Campmates are missing their families terribly as they haven’t had contact with them in two weeks. Melvin Odoom extended his support to Oti Mabuse when she broke down remembering her “normal” support network.

Meanwhile, the letter Coleen’s family wrote her tugged at fans’ heartstrings.

Coleen Rooney’s kids are proud of her (Credit: ITV)

Wayne Rooney’s letter to Coleen

The celebrities had to pick a fellow campmate to mouth the secret password from behind the big screen, which they would guess to access the letters.

Dean McCullough read out Coleen’s letter which was written by her husband Wayne and their kids – Kai, Kaly, Kit and Cass.

It said: “Hi Mum, just wanted to say how proud I am of you. You’re the strongest person I know. One thing I am not missing is you shouting at me to get up in the morning. We might need to work on that.”

“I’m not going to lie, but I’m missing you loads. But I want you to stay and go all the way. So proud to call you my mum. And guess what, I am in Australia and I’m waiting for a massive hug.”

The message from Wayne read: “Coleen, I’ve never missed you so much in my life. You’re doing amazing and showing everyone your character of what a wonderful, humble woman you are.”

“I’m so proud of you, and can’t wait to see you. I love you 10, Wayne.” The WAG struggled to hold back tears as Dean finished reading the letter.

Coleen’s family landed down under the last week to support her. Two of her sons, Cass and Kit, joined their grandparents as they all flew across the world.

However, Wayne stayed home with their sons Kai and Klay.

I’m A Celebrity viewers emotional

The letter by Wayne and his kids to Coleen prompted the sweetest of responses on X by I’m A Celebrity viewers.

One emotional fan said: “Bloody hell, Wayne. That was the loveliest letter,” followed by a crying emoji.

Another fan said: “Even a letter for Wayne for Coleen,” when one said: “‘I love you 10.’ Wayne’s message to Coleen was just lovely. What a cutie.”

“Coleen and Oti’s letters have really got me [crying emoji],” said one viewer.

“Who knew Coleen’s letter would be the one that got me good?” wrote another emotional fan.

I’m A Celebrity airs every night at 9pm on ITV1.

Read more: Melvin Odoom leaves ‘I’m A Celebrity fans ‘heartbroken’ as he struggles to keep going

What do you feel about Wayne’s letter to Coleen? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.