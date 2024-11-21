I’m A Celebrity… star Coleen Rooney has sparked concerns amid claims she might be distancing herself from the rest of her campmates because she feels “uncomfortable” about the prospect of sharing on a deeper level herself.

Earlier this week, GK Barry and Dean McCullough invited Coleen to talk about the Wagatha Christie trial and her relationship with Rebekah Vardy. She’s also been seen opening up about the death of her little sister Rosie.

However, one body language expert has now offered her interpretation of the group dynamic in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, raising concerns over Coleen’s behaviour.

Coleen hasn’t rushed into any highly charged emotional conversations (Credit: YouTube)

Body language expert says Coleen Rooney is ‘uncomfortable’

Speaking to Mirror, body language expert Nicole Greenfield-Smith claimed: “Coleen is somewhat distancing herself from the main group during the deep conversations.”

She said it’s “great to see some good bonds forming”, especially around Oti Mabuse. However, her interpretation is that “Coleen seems to be hanging back”.

I’m A Celebrity star Coleen did this when Barry McGuigan spoke about his daughter’s death. She “held back” and shared her grief for her sister more privately, said Nicole.

Coleen is distancing herself from the main group.

When Dean and Oti took their turns sharing their own experiences during last night’s episode (November 20), Coleen, again, held back. According to the expert, this suggests Coleen feels “uncomfortable or has yet to fully integrate with the group”.

Coleen is reportedly getting paid £1.5 million for being on the show (Credit: YouTube)

‘Yet to fully integrate’

She concluded: “Interestingly, Coleen seems to be hanging back and positioning herself away from the main group during the more emotional conversations.

“This is something she did during Barry’s talk of his daughter’s passing. And it was a behaviour that was repeated last night during Dean and Oti’s tears. This could suggest she feels uncomfortable or has yet to fully integrate with the group.”

