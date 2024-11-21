Viewers of I’m A Celebrity have been taking to X to air their thoughts on GK Barry. Many have commented on how well she is doing, which suggests they had their doubts about how she’d fare.

Others, however, have pointed out that she looks paler than she usually does during television appearances.

Without studio lighting, a makeup crew and any edits that are done in postproduction – as most TV productions involve – we are seeing the I’m A Celebrity campers unfiltered.

Is she paler than she ought to be? Has she had enough? These are the questions fans of the show appear to be pondering.

GK Barry on I’m A Celebrity

GK Barry – real name Grace Keeling – can’t catch a break. First she was under fire for breaking down in tears over her first trial, with viewers predicting GK wouldn’t “survive 48 hours”.

She has.

Then she faced criticism for her loud vocalisations. Audiences called GK “fake,” “annoying,” and “cringe” for the way she screams when under duress.

Now, Ant McPartlin – the taller half of Ant and Dec – has expressed his annoyance following her performance during her last trial with partner Dean McCullough.

While his ire may have been mostly directed at Dean for his disastrous performance, GK Barry was in the firing line.

Ant got “quite annoyed” during their trial, and said during Joel Dommett’s post-show discussion segment that he wants contestants to “just get on with it,” rather than being namby-pamby and holding back any real effort to succeed.

Poor GK Barry she is looking very pale. I hope she is ok.

But GK has her share of cheerleaders. Her fans took to X to call out I’m A Celebrity’s production crew for making the latest trial “too hard,” saying GK Barry and Dean had been “set up to fail”.

GK Barry looks ‘pale’

Without makeup or a lighting crew, many of the I’m A Celebrity campmates look different to how audiences are used to seeing them, for example, on TV.

Of course, audiences aren’t used to seeing all of them on TV. Dean is a radio DJ, as is Melvin Odoom, although he’s also done some TV hosting.

But GK Barry may look more different from her usual look than some of the others, and viewers have picked up on it, exaggerating for comic effect and, possibly, genuinely worrying for her health.

One wrote on X: “Is Grace ok? She is deathly pale.”

Another said: “Poor GK Barry she is looking very pale. I hope she is ok.”

Someone else added: “Grace is so pale. Hope she’s ok.”

However, others just pointed out that she’s not wearing makeup. One person said: “She’s not wearing makeup.”

Another wrote: “Probably no makeup.”

Meanwhile, others thought she needed a break from the trials. One person said: “Hope GK Barry gets a break.”

Another wrote: “I think GK deserves a break bless her… let’s not vote her for the next challenge.”

A third wrote: “Can we please stop voting for Dean and GK to do trials now?”

GK Barry on health battles

The internet star has built an impressive platform on social media and has gone on to be a panellist on Loose Women. However, GK Barry has opened up about her mental health struggles in the past.

She told OK!: “I used to be really nervous, to do anything or talk to anyone. But everything that I’m doing is pushing me out of my comfort zone and building my confidence.

“When I first started this journey, I wouldn’t even get on public transport on my own… it’s really made me a lot more independent and confident. It’s all quite surreal.

“A glass of prosecco, that eases the nerves! But also, I just remind myself that I have every right to be here as well. It is truly a case of fake it until you make it for me.”

I’m A Celebrity continues nightly at 9pm on ITV1.

