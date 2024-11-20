I’m A Celebrity tonight (Wednesday, November 20) saw GK Barry and Dean McCullough take part in a Bushtucker trial together.

However, viewers were not too happy with just how hard the trial actually turned out to be…

GK and Dean were voted to do the trial (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity tonight: GK Barry and Dean McCullough’s Bushtucker Trial

Tonight’s I’m A Celeb saw GK Barry and Dean participate in the Drown in the Dumps trial.

This trial consisted of two tanks, stacked on top of one another.

The top tank had holes in the sides, which Dean had to put his arms through. On the other side of the holes were creepy critters, including toads and snakes. However, among the creatures were keys.

Dean then had to drop the keys down a tube for GK to catch. She would then have to go down and unlock the stars attached to chains at the bottom of her tank. The keys only worked on specific locks – just to make things that bit more tricky.

However, to make things more difficult for the stars, GK’s tank was slowly flooding with water, meaning that when she had to unlock them, she had to dive underwater.

To make things even worse, GK had eels and crocodiles swimming around her legs.

GK’s box was slowly being filled with water (Credit: ITV)

How did they get on?

To say that the trial was a challenge for the pair was an understatement.

Not only was Dean screaming and panicking up in the top tank as he put his hands near creepy critters, but every time he dropped a key down to GK, she dropped it into the water.

When the water stopped pouring, GK – who can’t swim – was unable to hold her breath long enough to dive down, try the key on the locks, and unlock the stars.

It didn’t help that she was terrified of the crocodiles and eels swimming around with her.

At one point, Dean begged Ant and Dec to stop telling GK what was swimming around with her – which they found hilarious.

Unfortunately, despite having 10 minutes to unlock the stars, Dean and GK failed to get any.

After heading back to camp, a tearful GK was comforted by Oti Mabuse as she confessed how “hard” she’s found doing the show so far.

GK struggled (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity tonight: Fans slam ‘hard’ trial

Fans of the show were pretty sympathetic to GK and Dean tonight. Many criticised the difficulty of the trial.

“Sorry, what the heck was that trial?! That was ridiculously hard!! This is the one time I’ll admit I couldn’t have done that trial either #ImACeleb well done for hanging in there gk & dean!!” one fan tweeted.

“I’m sorry some of the trials are borderline impossible, it would’ve been hard enough only having one person on the bottom already with the keys and tryna hold their breath in the water full of animals,” another fumed.

“I’m sorry that trial was way too hard. Having to hold your breath under murky water and you only have a 1 in 10 chance of unlocking the right lock?” a third wrote.

“Sorry but that trial was too hard !! What do you mean only one key worked for each lock ?? Stupid,” another said.

“These trials are quite hard. It’s as if they are being set up to fail,” a fifth wrote.

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow night (Thursday, November 21) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

