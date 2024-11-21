I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly appeared on spin-off show Unpacked after last night’s episode, and Ant gave us an insight into his feelings towards GK Barry and Dean McCullough‘s performance on their trial.

Fans, meanwhile, have aired their thoughts on Wednesday’s Bushtucker trial itself, saying it was “way too hard” and that the stars are being “set up to fail”.

Last night, Joel opened up the conversation about Dean and GK Barry’s performance by asking if they could “talk briefly about today’s trial”. Ant groaned comically and said: “Oh, God.”

Ant and Dec have presented I’m A Celebrity since it launched in 2002 (Credit: ITVX)

Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly on I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked

“There’s a fine line between being presenters… and lifeguards,” Joel Dommett said of Ant and Dec‘s roles on the show.

“Well I think it kind of came across,” Ant mused. “I got quite annoyed at one point.”

“No!” Dec joked in response. “We didn’t sense that, Ant.” They did. We did.

Ant went on to explain his exasperation. Basically, he wants to see genuine effort, a can-do attitude, and proportional reactions.

He added: “Because I’m a bit like, ‘if you can’t do it, you can’t do it, but just get on with it.’ Like try it, try it, TRY IT.”

The jungle is preparing for the entry of two new contestants: Maura Higgins and Richard Coles (Credit: ITVX)

“Cor, tell us how you really feel, Ant,” co-host Kemi Rodgers chimed.

He continued: “If it’s physically impossible or you find it physically hard, that’s fine. But try. There’s a lot of not trying for quite a few minutes. Then they start to try but they run out of time.”

Maura Higgins and Richard Coles on I’m A Celebrity

Before they’d even had a chance to talk about yesterday’s events, Joel introduced the topic of the jungle’s new entrants.

Reverend Richard Coles and Love Islander Maura Higgins are on their way.

Ant and Dec shared their thoughts on the campmates’ latest antics (Credit: ITVX)

Maura is a 33-year-old TV personality from Ballymahon, County Longford in Ireland. She first became known as a contestant on the fifth season of Love Island in 2019.

She was 28 then, and shared the Love Island mansion with the likes of Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague. We’ve written a more detailed profile of Maura Higgins, including her famous ex-boyfriends and fling-not-fling with Pete Wicks.

Richard Coles, meanwhile, is a musician, radio and TV presenter, and erstwhile Strictly Come Dancing competitor.

Born in 1962, he is a Church of England vicar but started out in the Catholic Church. He was in the Communards, a 1980s band you might have heard of.

For more information about his (short-lived) life as a musician, and a brief stint spending more money on drugs “than a clergyman should,” read our profile of Richard Coles.

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow night (Thursday, November 21) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

