I’m A Celebrity star Barry McGuigan has suffered a major switch up when it comes to his jungle plans. The star was expected to face the next Bushtucker trial… Tanks of Torture.

Despite putting himself forward for the challenge, it seems circumstances have changed.

Barry was expected to star in the next trial (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Barry McGuigan replaced in latest trial

Likely to the disappointment of viewers, who hadn’t seen him in a trial since his first one, Mausoleum of Misery, with Danny Jones, Barry has been benched.

During Thursday night’s episode (November 28) Ant and Dec headed into camp to inform the stars about the latest challenge. The camp mates then decided on Barry and Oti Mabuse as the latest members to brave the trial.

Later on that evening, on spin-off show Unpacked, Joel Dommett revealed that it would instead be Oti and Melvin Odoom facing the trial.

He didn’t explain why Barry was now out of the running.

Social media users have since speculated over why he won’t be joining in, with some concerned that he may have quit the show or could be dealing with a medical issue.

One commented on Instagram: “Feel sorry for Barry. He hasn’t done a trial.”

Melvin and Oti will now be facing the challenge (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb fans react

“What happened to Barry,” questioned another.

“I thought Barry volunteered,” chimed in another.

Meanwhile, others speculated that Melvin may have been chosen as he could be at risk of going home this weekend.

One penned online: “Guys vote Melvin. I’m worried he might go under the radar and go first.”

Another said: “Criminal if he goes that early. He hasn’t even done a trial yet. And he’d be hilarious since he’s scared of literally everything.”

“Everyone vote for Melvin! Underrated king,” urged another.

According to multiple reports, Melvin asked Barry whether he could take his place in the trial, as he had not taken part in one yet.

Evidently, the boxer must have agreed.

This terrifying trial comes ahead of the first eviction of the series. One of the campmates is set to leave the jungle on Friday night.

We’ll see who will be packing their bags…

