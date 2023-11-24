I’m A Celebrity presenters Ant and Dec made a cheeky gag at their wives’ expense last night, with the boys predicting they’d be in bother if the ladies were watching.

The telly presenters referred to their marriages and made a cheeky comment about being in a “throuple” as they introduced the new arrivals to viewers on yesterday’s (November 23) episode of I’m a Celebrity.

And it seems like the pair may have regretted their joke almost instantly they quipped that they would be in “so much trouble” off-air.

Nigel Farage brought up boxer David Haye’s love life

During the show, Tony Bellew spoke about his boxing career and mentioned how he’d beaten David Haye twice. Nigel Farage then brought David’s rumoured throuple romance with Sian Osborne and Una Healy. This led Ant and Dec to make a joke about their own relationships.

Dec said: “It’s really interesting seeing Frankie and Tony’s careers. That was quite fascinating there from Tony wasn’t it?” Dec said. He then added: “You might not know this but Ant and I are in a throuple.”

“We are,” Ant agreed.

“We both have one partner who means more to us than anything, who is the love of our life,” Dec finished off, adding: “And then we’ve got our wives!”

Ant laughed and declared: “We’re in so much trouble.” Dec agreed: “So much trouble!”

Who are Ant and Dec’s wives?

Ant married Anne-Marie Corbett back in 2021. Anne-Marie has two daughters from her previous relationship. Ant was previously married to Strictly make-up artist Lisa Armstrong.

Dec tied the knot with Ali Astall in 2015 – they have two children together.

However, the ladies aren’t the only ones Ant and Dec are in trouble with this week. Viewers have also complained to Ofcom over their jab at the city of Sunderland. Viewers weren’t happy when they likened the area to a “barren wasteland”.

