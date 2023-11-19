I’m A Celebrity 2023: Complaints about ‘boring and predictable’ height challenge pour in from disgruntled viewers

The 2023 series of I’m A Celebrity returned to ITV1 tonight (November 19) – but Twitter, or X as it’s now known, wasn’t exactly enamoured by it.

After Josie Gibson’s epic burn to Nigel Farage over Brexit, four of the campmates were tasked with heading to the top of the coastline’s highest building for the “same boring” height trial that takes place every year.

Sam Thompson, Danielle Harold, Fred Sirieix and Grace Dent took part. And while viewers at home were loving the contestants, many I’m A Celebrity fans called for a shake-up to the “predictable” opening episode.

Danielle Harold delighted fans with her performance, but the trial lacked imagination, fans said (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans accuse ITV of ‘milking’ opening ep of 2023 series

Fans weren’t backwards in coming forwards with their thought.

“They do this height challenge every year for the first ep and they’re always so boring! ITV really milks it with the dramatic shots, slow mos & movie music… Like chill it ain’t a Christopher Nolan film,” said one.

Another agreed and said: “Why is the first ep always so boring?” A third then commented: “Always find the first walking trial boring – sorry.” “This building challenge they do is so predictable and boring. Same every year,” said another. “Can’t wait until they get to the camp, these challenge scenes are so boring honestly,” said another.

The guys did win four stars, though, so it wasn’t all bad…

itv doing the same boring tasks every opening episode #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/wR27d035WR — judge, jury and executioner (@amylmao12) November 19, 2023

First food trial

Viewers soon got their wish as the final three campmates were flung into camp – quite literally, out the side of a plane.

Jamie Lynn Spears, Nick Pickard and Marvin Humes then took on the first food trial of the series.

After being covered in bugs, the trio took home a full house of six stars.

And, not long after, all 10 campmates were heading into the place they’ll call home for the next few weeks…

I’m A Celebrity 2023 returns weeknights at 9pm on ITV1.

