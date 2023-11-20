I’m A Celebrity spoilers: Nigel and Nella squirm as they take part in first eating challenge

Tonight’s I’m A Celeb (November 20) will see the first eating Bushtucker Trial of the series – and it’s set to be a gut-wrenching one.

As a result of the public vote, Nigel Farage and Nella Rose were invited to sit at a table for two in the Jungle Pizzeria.

But is this a slice of the action the pair really want? And with a range of options on the menu, just how much will they eat in a bid to win stars for camp…

Nigel Farage tucks into a pizza for the first eating trial on this year’s I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb teaser: Nigel and Nella sit down for dinner

In a teaser clip, former UKIP and Brexit Party leader Nigel is presented with a pizza dubbed a “marga-teata”. It includes toppings such as a camel udder, a sheep udder and a cow’s teat.

Nigel is heard saying “wow” before asking hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly whether they’d prepared the food themselves. The duo joked: “Not personally, no. We can’t take all the credit.”

The pizza’s toppings included camel udder, sheep udder and a cow’s teat (Credit: ITV)

The 59-year-old GB News grunts as he tucks into the slice of pizza, while YouTuber Nella offers her support. “Nigel you’re smashing it,” she tells her campmate.

He describes it as “a bit tough” before going in for another bite. A terrified looking Nella then squirms: “Oh Farage! Farage!” and bursts into laughter.

Nella Rose watched on in horror (Credit: ITV)

Nella Rose reacts to being voted for the Bushtucker Trial

Ant and Dec announced who would be taking on the trial at the end of Sunday night’s (November 19) show. After reading out the results, Nella, 26, told her campmates: “I told you, I told you! They like to watch me squirm. It’s entertainment.”

Their campmate, JLS star Marvin Humes, smiled and said: “Nigel and Nella – the duo we never knew we needed.”

It’s not the first time Nigel and Nella have faced their fears together. Last night, the pair were tasked with getting down and dirty with critters in the Australian outback to win some food for camp.

Alongside Josie Gibson, they had to take on a series of challenges to win tokens for the rest of their campmates.

