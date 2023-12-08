I’m A Celebrity star Declan Donnelly wears pink shirt and viewers can’t stop swooning

In the latest I’m A Celeb news, host Declan Donnelly has left quite an impression on fans with his choice of fashion.

The 48-year-presenter is currently down under in Australia hosting the latest series alongside working partner Ant McPartlin. Even though they are known for their banter and humour, Declan stole the spotlight last night (December 7) without even trying.

While on set with Ant, Dec made a bold fashion choice (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb news: Pink to make us wink!

As seen on Ant and Dec’s Instagram Story yesterday, Declan was seen wearing a salmon pink shirt with long sleeves, which he wore for the show too.

Posing on the I’m The Celeb set, the Newcastle-born star appeared in high spirits. While flashing a smile, he sported a thumbs-up pose. Next to him appeared Ant in a navy shirt, who took the selfie.

Despite the presenting duo asking their followers to send in their Jungle Club questions, that proved to be the least of their worries after the show aired.

While in high spirits, Dec’s salmon pink shirt stole the show (Credit: Instagram)

Fans gush over Dec’s fashion choices

While it’s not every day that Declan has fans gushing over his fashion, it seems everyone was distracted by him wearing pink.

“Dec looks very handsome tonight that shirt colour suits him so well #ImACeleb,” one user wrote on X.

“DECLAN IN PINK?” another shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“DEC’S PINK SHIRT!!” a third remarked.

“Ross Geller I found your salmon shirt! Dec is wearing it on I’m A Celeb tonight,” a fourth wrote, referencing a scene from the sitcom Friends.

“Oh now I must say, Dec looks fabulous in salmon!” a fifth user wrote.

