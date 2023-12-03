I’m A Celebrity: Declan Donnelly’s agonising shoulder injury after Celebrity Cyclone that needed ‘six months of physio’

A Bushtucker Trial left I’m A Celebrity host Dec in physiotherapy for six months.

Fans were delighted back in 2012 as Dec and his presenting partner Ant McPartlin finally took on the infamous Celebrity Cyclone.

Celebrity Cyclone sees the final four celebrities race to keep their stars on a slippery assault course as they’re battered by wind machines and giant balls amongst other challenges.

Ant and Dec took part in the trial for ITV’s Christmas charity show Text Santa, managing to win a whopping £100,000 for underprivileged people.

But by the time it was over, I’m A Celebrity host Declan Donnelly had popped his shoulder.

Ant and Dec doing the Celebrity Cyclone (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

I’m A Celebrity host Dec pops his shoulder

Discussing the incident on a later show, Ant said: “We’ve done the trial. We did it for charity years ago. Didn’t you pop your shoulder?,” he asked Dec.

He replied: “Yeah I did. I ended up in physio for six months afterwards. But it was great fun.”

Ant added: “Fun times though guys, fun times,” through laughter.

The boys also revealed that this year’s series will feature the Cyclone trial – but you can bet Dec stays well away from the course this year!

Nella Rose is taking on another Bushtucker Trial tonight (Credit: ITV)

First elimination

Tonight’s show (December 3) will feature the first elimination of the 2023 series. It’s believed the first eviction had been pushed back due to two campmates deciding to leave on medical grounds.

Nella Rose will take on another Bushtucker Trial tonight, before the camp face the public vote.

Sadly for the divisive YouTuber, she’s favourite for the chop.

I’m A Celebrity is on tonight at 9pm on ITV1.

So what is your favourite Bushtucker Trial? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.