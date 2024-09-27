I’m A Celeb 2024 is just around the corner – and the rumoured line-up looks like it’s going to be its best series yet!

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will return to the Aussie jungle for the 24th series of the hit show later this year. And already, rumours have been circulating as to what famous faces will be roughing it up in the outback.

From a Loose Women star and noughties pop star to a Strictly legend, here is the rumoured line-up for I’m A Celeb 2024.

The Olympian is said to be heading down under (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Max Whitlock to ‘appear’ on I’m A Celeb 2024

Olympian Max Whitlock is Britain’s most successful gymnast. And apparently, he’s met up with bosses to talk about an appearance on this year’s I’m A Celeb.

“Max has met with the I’m A Celebrity bookers and talks are ongoing. He is a huge fan of the show and has been keen to take part for years,” a source told The Sun.

They added: “This is the first time ITV have invited him to meet and they think Max could be a brilliant contestant. Max has good looks, charm and is super competitive, which would come in handy when it comes to the Bushtucker trials.”

Tulisa reportedly thinks it’s the ‘right time’ (Credit: ITV)

Tulisa ‘considering’ I’m A Celeb 2024 appearance

Singer Tulisa is another famous face rumoured to be heading into the jungle. The musician shot to fame as a member of N-Dubz and was a judge on The X Factor from 2011 to 2012, and again in 2014.

“Tulisa has been on ITV’s hit list for a while but until now she’s never wanted to consider it,” a source has claimed to The Sun.

“This year is a decade since she left The X Factor. So she felt the time was right to return to the TV spotlight. The amazing reception to the N-Dubz reunion tour really helped build her confidence.”

Gk is reportedly heading into the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star GK Barry ‘signs up’

It was reported earlier this year that Loose Women newbie GK Barry was in talks with bosses about an I’m A Celeb stint.

The TikTok star, real name Grace Keeling, 24, also reportedly turned down a spot on this year’s series of Strictly to appear on I’m A Celeb.

A source told The Sun: “GK is hugely popular with the younger generation. And is sharp and quick-witted which would translate well to chats around the campfire with other celebs. Producers think she has great energy and is highly entertaining.”

Alan Halsall is best known for playing Tyrone Dobbs on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Alan Halsall on I’m A Celeb

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall is best known for his portrayal of Tyrone Dobbs on ITV soap

The 42-year-old was due to head into the jungle last year. However, the TV favourite had to pull out due to a knee injury.

A source previously told The Sun: “Alan and the show bosses are just glad he’s now in a position to be part of this year’s show. Though the ­official line-up is months away from being confirmed.”

Gio left Strictly this year (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice

Former Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has had a dramatic few months. In June, he left the BBC show following allegations of bullying from his 2023 dance partner – actress Amanda Abbington. Giovanni has denied the allegations.

But it seems a TV comeback could be on the cards for Giovanni. A source told The Sun: “Giovanni would be prefect for the jungle.”

They also said: “ITV bosses have wanted him for years and now he is finally free. Everyone is really eager to get him on board – he really would be ideal for those jungle showers.”

ED! UK has contacted ITV for comment.

