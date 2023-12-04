I’m A Celeb 2023: Danielle Harold gossips about Josie Gibson to Fred Sirieix and viewers call her ‘two-faced’

I’m A Celeb 2023 viewers were in for a slice of drama after campmate Danielle Harold spoke about Josie Gibson behind her back last night (December 3) to Fred Sirieix.

It all started when Fred tried to interfere – again – while Josie was cooking. The First Dates star told her: “It would be good to put the oil, fry the rice as we normally do, take it out and strain on top and add more water.”

Fred added: “But you do your thing, Josie, you’re the chef.”

Josie Gibson was annoyed last night as Fred told her how to cook (Credit: ITVX)

I’m A Celeb 2023: Danielle feels ‘sorry’ for Fred

Later on, I’m A Celebrity star Danielle was seen talking to Fred away from the rest of the campmates.

He told her: “I just wish she [Josie] would listen. She just wants to do what she wants to do.” Danielle sympathised: “I know, I know.”

Fred continued: “But she hardly cooks at home. I’m leaving it.”

Danielle is coming across as a bit of a troublemaker now.

Danielle replied: “I feel sorry that you’re not cooking. But just leave it. I know you too well and I know it’s getting to you.”

Fred added: “It’s like if Sam asked you to teach him boxing and Tony is there.”

Danielle giggled in response.

Earlier in the episode she had told Sam Thompson that Nigel Farage had slated him behind his back for forgetting to get the camp water.

Fans said Danielle was two-faced after she spoke to Fred about the tiff with Josie (Credit: ITVX)

Viewers react

Over on Twitter, the star’s sneaky side conversations didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

One said: “Danielle is a [bleep]-stirrer of the 1st degree and two faced with it.” Another said: “Danielle is a bit of a snake.”

“Danielle is coming across as a bit of a troublemaker now,” a third agreed. “Danielle is so two-faced. She can’t be trusted,” said another.

Another urged her to “stop stirring the pot”. “Hmmmm Danielle is getting rather two faced… don’t mind people’s opinions but when you’re clearly stirring the pot it’s not nice my duck! Stop!”

Others were on Team Danielle, though. “So confused by everyone calling Danielle two faced? She’s literally the one campmate that has been there for everyone? She has every right to tell everyone what the others had said about them but okay.” Another agreed and said: “I don’t think that Danielle is being two faced.”

