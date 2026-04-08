‘I have faith’: Harry Potter TV show reveals main trio’s audition tapes and fans are impressed

Harry Potter fans have praised Dominic McLaughlin and his co-stars after seeing their “incredible” audition tapes for HBO’s upcoming TV reboot.

It’s been 15 years since Daniel Radcliffe’s spell as the Boy Who Lived ended in Deathly Hallows Part 2. Since then, the franchise has expanded with a stage play, the divisive Fantastic Beasts spin-offs, and a hugely successful video game.

Now, HBO Max is heading back to Hogwarts with a full TV remake. Every major role has been recast — including Babies star Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.

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Most importantly, a new “golden trio” has been chosen, with Dominic McLaughlin stepping into the role of Harry Potter.

“He’s born to be Harry” (Credit: HBO Max)

Watch Dominic McLaughlin’s amazing Harry Potter audition now

Finding Harry: The Craft Behind the Magic, a 26-minute behind-the-scenes documentary, is now available to stream — and it offers the first real look at the new cast in action.

Alongside glimpses of Diagon Alley, creature effects, and early costume tests, it also dives into the casting process.

Casting directors Emily Brockmann and Lucy Bevan reviewed around 40,000 audition tapes from across the UK before landing on their final trio.

The Golden Trio’s audition reels for the roles of Ron, Harry, and Hermione! pic.twitter.com/iPObTowV8r — PotterWorldwide (@PotterWorldW) April 5, 2026

“It was a really exciting challenge to find three kids that you’d believe as friends… these are all ordinary kids, but they are all extraordinary,” Bevan said.

McLaughlin performed a poem (which he’d written himself) on his tape. “Dom just had this sort of quiet confidence in himself,” Bevan said.

It’s been picked out and praised by hundreds of fans who’ve watched the doc.

“The snippets of the trio’s audition tapes only increased my faith in them,” one viewer wrote on Reddit.

“Even so early on you can tell what the casting directors saw,” another added.

“Dominic has that young arrogance Harry had in the books,” a third commented.

“This boy was born to be Harry,” another fan wrote.

The new golden trio (Credit: HBO Max)

Harry Potter TV show doc leaves fans ‘choked up’

While some fans remain sceptical about the reboot, the documentary has gone a long way in easing concerns.

Many viewers have praised the level of detail — and the clear passion behind the project.

“Transportive and magical. Choked up watching it,” one fan wrote.

“I didn’t think it would make me tear up, but it totally did,” another added.

“My eyes got teary when the designers talked about not wanting to let fans down,” a third said.

One moment in particular has stuck with viewers: John Lithgow, who plays Dumbledore, reflecting on the show’s long-term future.

“I’ll be turning 80 while we make the first season… and about 88 by the end,” he said.

“They’re going to grow up with this, and I’m going to grow old with them.”

Read more: The best movies and TV shows on HBO Max now

The Harry Potter TV show premieres this Christmas.

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