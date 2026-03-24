Huw Edwards’ life now as a shunned recluse ahead of Channel 5’s new drama about the disgraced BBC news presenter

Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards brings the shocking story of the disgraced BBC presenter back into the spotlight, revisiting his crimes and the double life that led to his dramatic fall from grace. As the Channel 5 drama airs, many are asking the same question: where is he now, and what has he said about it all?

This major, feature-length factual drama explores how “one of the most powerful figures in television” groomed a vulnerable 17-year-old boy. It’s an undeniably difficult watch — and one some viewers may choose to avoid.

Starring Martin Clunes as Edwards, the film charts the presenter’s secret life as it unravelled. After his conviction for making indecent images of children, he retreated entirely from public view.

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So, what became of Huw Edwards — and how has he responded to the new drama laying bare his actions? Here’s what we know.

Huw Edwards presenting the news before his public fall from grace (Credit: BBC)

Where is Huw Edwards now?

Two years have passed since Huw Edwards pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates Court in 2024 to making indecent images of children. On September 16 that year, a judge handed him a six-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered him to attend a sex offender treatment programme.

He had already admitted possessing 41 illegal images sent via WhatsApp, including some involving a child aged between seven and nine.

The revelations stunned the nation. A presenter once trusted to deliver major national moments — including announcing Queen Elizabeth II’s death — faced widespread condemnation. The BBC said it was “appalled”, calling his actions a serious betrayal of trust.

Since then, the father-of-five has kept firmly out of the spotlight. He has only been seen occasionally in public, including a low-key visit to a Starbucks in South Wales earlier this year, where he attempted to go unnoticed in a black cap while vaping.

What is he doing in 2026?

Now 64, Huw Edwards is said to be living a quiet, largely reclusive life in South Wales. He is believed to be staying at his elderly mother’s bungalow in Carmarthenshire, far from the public eye.

There have been occasional sightings in Swansea and Carmarthenshire, with locals reporting seeing him out walking, including trips to the beach in Llanelli with his mother.

As of March 2026, he remains based in Wales, keeping his movements low-key following his conviction.

His circumstances have changed dramatically. He is on the sex offenders’ register for seven years and must take part in rehabilitation sessions.

Huw previously lived in Dulwich, London, in a six-bedroom home worth £4.75 million with his wife Vicky Flind and their family. He put the property up for sale as part of his divorce proceedings last year.

He is still free to travel within the UK and abroad, provided he gives police seven days’ notice.

A recent statement linked to the Channel 5 drama has also hinted he may not have ruled out speaking publicly again in the future.

Huw Edwards attending Westminster Magistrate’s Court in 2024 (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Will he work again?

In December 2025, the former presenter briefly sparked speculation after updating his social media profiles with a new professional black-and-white headshot. The move led to suggestions he could be attempting to rebuild his public image or stage a comeback.

However, the reaction was swift and strongly negative. Following backlash from the public, MPs and victim groups, Huw quickly removed the image.

A return to television appears highly unlikely. He is also barred from working with or near children.

He has yet to repay the £200,000 salary he received from the BBC in the months following his arrest, despite repeated calls to do so. At the height of his career, he earned up to £479,999 a year.

A pre-sentence report by Consultant Psychiatrist and Neuropsychiatrist Michael Isaac suggested Edwards had expressed a desire to focus on volunteering. The report noted his willingness to work with the Probation Service to reduce the risk of reoffending.

Huw Edwards breaks silence on Channel 5 film

This week, Bridgend-born Huw Edwards issued a rare statement ahead of Channel 5’s broadcast of Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he criticised the production company, Wonderhood, claiming he was not properly consulted.

“They made no attempt to check with me the truth of any aspect of their narrative before going ahead with the production,” he said. He also questioned whether contributors had been paid and suggested the programme would not reflect “the reality of what happened”.

Although he confirmed he has not watched the drama, he argued that the approach taken was neither fair nor responsible, and raised concerns about compliance with Ofcom broadcasting standards.

Edwards also expressed “regret and remorse” for his actions and revealed he is working on his own account of events. He described the process as slow, citing the “fragile state” of his health.

Read more: Huw Edwards breaks silence ahead of Channel 5 drama to offer ‘explanation’ for his ‘shocking’ behaviour

Power: The Downfall of Huw Edwards is on Channel 5 at 9pm on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.