Hollyoaks star Callum Kerr’s mother ‘murdered’ in France amid fears they were ‘targeted by British gangsters’

The mother of former Hollyoaks star Callum Kerr has been murdered in France, it’s been reported.

The bodies, reported to be those of Dawn and Andrew Searle, were discovered by a dog walker near their home in Les Pesquies, south of Villefranche-de-Rouergue, on Thursday (February 6).

Neighbours are said to have told local news outlets that police fear the attack may have been carried out by British gangsters.

Police are yet to formally confirm the identities of the couple who were murdered. And Callum has not released a statement. He played PC George Kiss in the Channel 4 soap between 2020 and 2021.

Callum Kerr played PC George Kiss in Hollyoaks before appearing in Virgin River (Credit: YouTube)

Hollyoaks star Callum Kerr’s mum ‘murdered’

It’s been reported that Dawn, 56, and her husband Andrew Searle, 62, were found dead earlier this week. The couple originally hailed from Scotland.

Mr Searle is said to have moved to France 10 years ago after retiring from his job as a counter-fraud specialist. It is understood he spent at least 20 years working with the police and Serious Fraud Office against organised crime groups involved in financial crimes such as money laundering.

On Friday afternoon, details emerged about the couple’s deaths in French media. Reports claim that Mrs Searle’s naked body was found outside the house. It’s also claimed she had jewellery scattered around her.

Meanwhile, Mr Searle was reportedly discovered inside the house.

As a result of the grisly find, detectives are said to fear that the couple could have been murdered by criminals from the UK.

Callum is now a country singer based in Nashville (Credit: YouTube)

‘A criminal inquiry has been launched’

According to the Daily Mail, an investigating source said: “A criminal enquiry has been launched. The fear is that the couple were murdered. They were very fit, and very popular locally, but there is a theory that they were being pursued by criminals from the United Kingdom.

The fear is that the couple were murdered.

“This is currently the prioritised line of enquiry, because [the husband] was once involved in the fight against organised crime and terrorism,” the source then concluded.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office also said: “We are supporting the family of a British couple who died in France and are liaising with the Local Authorities.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Callum Kerr (@callum_kerr_1)

‘I love you, Mum’

Callum’s social media account says that it is currently being run by his mangagement.

He is best known for his role as PC George Kiss in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks between 2020 and 2021. Callum also starred in Netflix’s Virgin River. He played young Everett, Mel’s father, in the most recent series.

He is currently based in Nashville, and is now a country singer.

In September 2023, he shared a picture of himself walking his mum down the aisle on her wedding day.

He captioned the picture: “Not many people can say they walked their own mother down the aisle. What a pleasure!! I love you, Mum.

“Congrats to Dawn and Andy on their wonderful wedding day. Here’s to a tremendous life together for the happy couple,” Callum then added.

ED! has contacted Callum’s reps for comment.

Read more: Paul Danan’s heartbreaking plea to Hollyoaks producers before his death

Join the debate on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.