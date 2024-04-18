Mum-of-three Holly Willoughby is about to jet off to Costa Rica where she’ll film Bear Hunt, her new Netflix show with Bear Grylls.

The series will see Holly quit Blighty for up to two months as she swaps spending time with her family and friends for life in the South American jungle.

So ahead of her time away from her loved ones, the former This Morning host decided she needed a big send-off. And it seems her famous pals were more than happy to oblige as they’ve reportedly thrown her a luxurious farewell dinner.

Holly Willoughby recently revealed she’s landed a new Netflix TV show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly Willoughby enjoys luxurious goodbye ahead of new TV show

Ensuring Holly is sent off in style, the star and her close circle gathered at a hotspot popular with royalty.

The dinner took place at Mexican cantina Ixchel on London’s King’s Road.

The guests enjoyed a special ‘Full Moon’ menu, likely in homage to her Wylde Moon brand.

It included guacamole and pico de gallo on arrival. Then, guests were offered crispy potatoes, hand-dived scallop aguachile, short rib and pork belly tacos. For dessert, it was tres leches cake.

The guest list – and royal venue

Holly lived it up in a private room at the eatery owned by restaurateur Fraser Carruthers. There, she and her guests were treated to a tasting menu and personalised cocktails. These included Holly’s Paloma, Bear’s Punch and The Aztec Marg.

Holly’s party was thrown by pals including Loose Women’s Christine Lampard and Nicole Appleton.

However, a whole host of recognisable faces are fans of the restaurant, including Poppy Delevingne, Lisa Snowdon and Jaime Winstone. Not to mention, Princess Beatrice is also fond of the place, making it something of a royal hotspot.

Holly enjoyed a send off with friends (Credit: ITV / Dancing On Ice)

The venue’s website gives an idyllic insight into the concept behind Holly’s party. It reads: “At Ixchel london, we are infusing Chelsea with the authentic flavours of Mexico.

“Inspired by the Mayan goddess of the moon, our warm and charming space invites guests to embark on a culinary journey like no other,” it then adds.

“With vibrant flavours and meticulous attention to detail, every visit promises an unforgettable celebration of Mexico’s rich culinary heritage.”

Holly Willoughby to jet across the world for new gig

A source in Heat earlier this week claimed Holly is upset over leaving her three kids, whom she shares with husband Dan Baldwin.

The source alleged: “Of course, Holly’s thrilled about the new show. But it’s also been a bit heartbreaking.”

They then went on to say: “It’s not really feasible to take the kids out of school and bring them with her. Being 5,000 miles away for a month of filming isn’t going to be easy.

“She’s really tried to think of every way possible to make it less painful. She’ll FaceTime as much as possible, but she also knows that Netflix expect a lot, so she can’t be disappearing to take long family calls whenever she feels like it.”

