Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin have set their sights on making the former This Morning presenter a worldwide star.

And it’s claimed the pair have agreed to a “marriage pact” in order to make it work.

The blonde presenter is heading off to Costa Rica next month to film new Netflix show Bear Hunt alongside Bear Grylls.

And this seems to be just a stepping stone in her bid for global domination. Proud hubby Dan is backing is ambitious wife all the way, it seems, while also pushing for other presenters to host shows his wife would’ve usually been a shoo-in for.

Holly Willoughby and husband Dan ‘concentrate on rebrand’

Last month, Dan – who runs his own production company – revealed plans to bring back Blind Date. However, it doesn’t sound as if Holly is in his sights when it comes to a host.

Instead, he’s hoping Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman could be persuaded to step into Cilla Black’s shoes.

A source told New! that Dan’s decision was a deliberate move to show “a different side” to Holly.

Dan said: “Another one that you’d like to see back, Blind Date, are we ready for that? What a Saturday night that was. I’m thinking Blind Date with Claudia Winkleman on BBC One. How about it?”

In the past, she’d have jumped at the chance.

The source said: “When Holly’s husband Dan admitted he wants to do a Blind Date remake, everyone thought it would be Holly fronting the show. But the fact that he has eyed up Claudia Winkleman for it just goes to show that Holly is really trying to distance herself from the TV she’s been associated with for so long.

“In the past, she’d have jumped at the chance to do an iconic TV show like that. Dan knows she would be perfect, but they have decided that she needs to take a step away from the mainstream shows for a bit and concentrate on her rebrand. It’s their marriage pact.”

The future looks bright – and busy

Holly’s making a move away from British broadcasters for the show with international streaming service Netflix. And, this is apparently all part of a plan to show off a “different side” to the daytime TV darling while also bagging her a “worldwide fanbase”.

As a result, it’s also hoped that this move could lead to Holly being “taken more seriously” when it comes to wellness, thus offering a boost for her Wylde Moon brand.

The source added: “This year is all about showing off a different side to her and attracting a bigger worldwide fanbase, rather than just the UK. Her new Netflix show has proven her ambition and the confidence she has to make it as a worldwide star. She wants to concentrate on Wylde Moon and becoming known as a wellness expert. She feels people will take her more seriously in that world if she is more selective about her future TV projects rather than being associated with TV show after TV show.”

Holly’s reps had no comment when contacted by ED!.

