The Traitors and Strictly star Claudia Winkleman has been thrown into the mix to take over from the late Paul O’Grady on a legendary dating show.

Almost 40 years after its first ever episode, a reboot of Blind Date has been teased. Paul, who died in March last year, hosted the dating show from 2017 to 2019.

Blind Date’s first ever episode aired in 1985 with the late Cilla Black hosting.

However now, TV producer Dan Baldwin – husband of Holly Willoughby – has now teased Blind Date returning with Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia at the helm.

Claudia has been thrown into the mix to host a potential Blind Date reboot (Credit: Cover Images)

Claudia Winkleman tipped to host Blind Date reboot

Speaking on BBC Radio 4 this week, Dan said: “You always look at old shows that are no longer on television. You are always coming up with new ways of bringing back a show.

“There is nothing wrong with that because those shows were great for a reason.”

I’m thinking Blind Date with Claudia Winkleman on BBC1, how about it?

In addition, he went on: “As well as coming up with new ideas, we’ve always got one eye on what could come back and what could be a hit like Gladiators is.

“Another one that you’d like to see back, Blind Date, are we ready for that? What a Saturday night that was. I’m thinking Blind Date with Claudia Winkleman on BBC1, how about it?”

ED! has contacted reps for the BBC and Claudia for comment.

Paul hosted Blind Date from 2017 to 2019 (Credit: Cover Images)

Claudia on The Traitors

TV favourite Claudia has had a busy year already after hosting The Traitors on BBC One. As well as The Traitors, Claudia is also one of the faces of Strictly which she hosts alongside Tess Daly.

However, during her stint hosting series two of The Traitors in January, bookies predicted that Claudia could end up leaving Strictly.

Bookmakers MegaDice exclusively told ED! that odds were at 3/1 for Claudia leave Strictly in 2024.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson said: “Claudia Winkleman has been a big hit hosting the new series of The Traitors and it could see a host of other presenting opportunities fall her way in the future. She is 3/1 to leave her long stint as a host on Strictly Come Dancing to pursue other projects.

“The 52-year-old is 4/1 to get her own BBC chat show, 5/1 to present the BAFTAs and 10/1 to move into US television.”

Read more: Claudia Winkleman’s home life away from cameras with husband and children

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Would you like Blind Date to return? Tell us what you think on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.