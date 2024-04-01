Claudia Winkleman, who is married to her husband and has three children, has been gracing our screens for over three decades.

Whether you love her on Strictly Come Dancing, The Traitors, or Best Home Cook, it’s fair to say Claudia has left her mark in the world of television.

Unlike her career, her home life outside of the spotlight has been kept fairly under wraps given her high-profile status. Here’s everything we know about Claudia away from the cameras.

TV star Claudia married husband Kris in 2000 (Credit: Cover Images)

Claudia Winkleman husband

Claudia married her film producer husband Kris Thykier in 2000 with whom she shares three children.

In a previous interview with Red magazine, she revealed they don’t have any “rules” in their marriage.

“All I know is that you can have a different marriage with the same man. I think it’s also about growing older and being cosy. Working too hard puts a strain on – but we’re still working hard now,” she said.

“We don’t have rules, but we look after each other more. So whoever comes home first normally makes the dinner. It’s just about being nice to each other.”

Claudia Winkleman children

Despite being an in-demand TV presenter, Claudia doesn’t let her three children watch her on television.

When questioned whether the family watches her work together during the Christmas holidays, she told Radio Times last year: “Absolutely not. They aren’t allowed to watch anything I do.”

While filming the second series of The Traitors while her youngest wasn’t in school, they came to visit her on set. Claudia said: “They’ve never seen it. Much better.”

Claudia has a connection to the royal family through her half-sister (Credit: Cover Images)

Claudia’s half-sister Sophie Winkleman

Claudia has a connection to the royal family and it’s all down to her half-sister, Sophie Winkleman.

Sophie, who is an actress, married Lord Frederick Windsor, who is the son of the late Queen Elizabeth’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent. They tied the knot at Hampton Court Palace in 2009, a wedding that Claudia attended.

Despite not being a working royal, Sophie attends royal occasions and can often be referred to as Lady Frederick Windsor.

Best Home Cook airs Monday (April 1) from 3.45pm on BBC Two.

