Star of Strike and The Capture Holliday Grainger previously opened up about her “questionable romances” before settling down with her boyfriend.

The 36-year-old actor, who has also starred in Bonnie & Clyde and The Borgias, is currently in a relationship with fellow actor Harry Treadaway. The pair began dating in 2015 and started their own family in 2021, welcoming twins.

Holliday Grainger spent years with ‘questionable romances’

During an interview with The Telegraph in 2020, Holliday opened up about her life in Devon, where she and her boyfriend live.

Revealing her day-to-day routine, she explained that if she’s filming, her day will begin around 5.30 am.

“That’s the difficult thing about being an actor; your routine can shift very quickly,” Holliday Grainger insisted.

She continued: “I make coffee, toast with Marmite and avocado, and a smoothie. Then I’ll put together a to-do list. Some weeks I feel like an incredibly organised businesswoman, others I’m chasing my tail.”

At the time, Holliday revealed her “most recent project” was reading the audiobook of journalist Dolly Alderton’s debut novel, Ghosts, which is about modern dating.

Reflecting on past relationships, she disclosed that she’s “never been ‘ghosted’, but in my earlier 20s, I had my fair share of questionable romances”.

Admitting that she read the book three times, Holliday said she still found the novel “incredibly amusing”.

Holliday Grainger’s love life before meeting boyfriend Harry Treadway

While Holliday never outed the names of her “questionable relationships,” she has been known to be romantically linked with other actors before settling down with Harry.

Between 2007 and 2011, she was in a relationship with Casualty actor Luke Bailey, who played Sam Bateman.

When that came to an end, she dated Canadian star François Arnaud for a year between 2011 and 2012.

