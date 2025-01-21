Harvey Price’s heartbreaking letter to Carl Woods following his split from Katie Price

Harvey Price wrote a heartbreaking message for Carl Woods that was given to him following his split from Katie Price, it’s been revealed.

Katie and Carl had been together for three years before their split at the end of 2023. At the time they were looking at IVF as an option to have a baby together.

The sudden end of their relationship was acknowledged on the Channel 4 documentary Katie Price: Making Babies, which aired last night.

Carl made the decision to end their relationship (Credit: Channel 4)

Why Katie and Carl split

Their relationship didn’t end well, as Katie admitted she felt Carl didn’t “care” about her feelings. But he had a different outlook. He explained that putting an end to their relationship was the hardest decision of his life. And it came with a lot of thought.

Carl said: “It was the hardest decision of my life to make. To tap out on it. She will just think that I’m out of order. ‘He’s left me when we were having a child.'”

But that’s not what it was like for him. Instead, he said he knew that having a child would mean they needed to be completely stable, which they weren’t.

“It is about having stability in my life. Kids need a stable home. And there were no signs of it changing. I don’t have the fight left in me. I have fought for three years,” he said on the show.

Carl felt there wasn’t enough stability for a child (Credit: Channel 4)

Harvey Price’s letter to Carl

One of the most difficult things was walking away from Katie’s son Harvey. The 22 year old has autism and Prader-Willi syndrome – and it seems a letter he wrote to Carl broke his heart.

Harvey had drawn his step-dad a picture, and wrote alongside it: “Best Mommy’s boyfriend. Daddy Carl Woods. Best daddy in the world.”

That was a tough moment for Carl. He said: “That’s hard, mate. It has been three years with that boy. Heartbreaking, that is.”

The IVF treatment came after Carl alleged Katie had cheated on him with international polo star Jamie Morrison. And had also sent sexy messages to an England footballer.

While Carl continued to praise Katie’s work as a mum of five, she expressed her annoyance at him for leaving their relationship.

She said: “All he ever has to worry about in life is him and his dog. What I have to worry about is five kids, running a big house, the dogs, schools and work.”

And while Carl admitted he does love Katie, he knew that wasn’t enough to make it work long-term.

‘Everybody has moved on’

Before the show, which was filmed a long time ago, aired, Carl spoke to The Sun, admitting he didn’t feel the need to rehash it.

He said: “My thoughts are that it’s old news. Everybody has moved on. I can’t see the point in it airing. I’m sure she is glad she’s got the clean break. We don’t have any ties.”

