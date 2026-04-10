Happy Valley and Coronation Street star Angela Pleasence dies aged 84

Angela Pleasence, best known for her roles in Happy Valley and Coronation Street, has died at the age of 84.

Her agency, Waring McKenna, confirmed the news in a social media post.

“We are very sad to announce the passing of our dear client, Angela Pleasence,” it reads.

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“While never defined by any one genre, her contribution to the British industry remains a distinctive and much-admired part of her legacy. Our thoughts are with her family at this very sad time.”

Pleasence starred in Happy Valley, Doctor Who, Corrie, and much more (Credit: BBC)

Who was Angela Pleasence?

Angela Pleasence (full name Daphne Anne Angela Pleasence) was an English actress whose career spanned nearly six decades.

She made her on-screen debut in 1965’s Armchair Mystery Theatre before landing a role in Coronation Street as Monica Sutton in 1968.

From there, she became a familiar face across British TV, appearing in Casualty, The Bill, Doctor Who, and Agatha Christie’s Poirot.

One of her most memorable later roles came in 2016, when she played Winnie in Happy Valley — an elderly woman who helps Sarah Lancashire’s Catherine with a trafficking victim.

She also appeared in more than 20 films, including 1984’s A Christmas Carol and Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York.

“We were honoured to represent Angela, who built a career of quiet distinction spanning more than five decades,” Waring McKenna’s statement continues.

“After training at RADA, she made her stage debut in 1964 as Titania’in a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre. She went on to perform at the National Theatre and in the West End in productions including Ghetto, The Hothouse, and The Cherry Orchard.

“Angela also became closely associated with classic British horror, delivering memorable performances in films such as From Beyond the Grave, The Godsend, and Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York. In these roles, she brought remarkable depth and unease to complex, often enigmatic characters.”

Angela Pleasence starred alongside her father in From Beyond the Grave (Credit: Amicus/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Angela Pleasence’s famous father

You may recognise the surname — Angela was the daughter of actor Donald Pleasence.

He was best known for playing Dr. Loomis in the Halloween franchise, as well as Blofeld in the James Bond films.

They only appeared on-screen together twice: in 1974’s From Beyond the Grave and 1982’s The Barchester Chronicles.

Read more: The best movies on BBC iPlayer

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