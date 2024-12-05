According to reports, Gregg Wallace was accused of making sexual remarks in 2014, whilst on Strictly Come Dancing.

In a resurfaced clip, Gregg can be seen making inappropriate comments to his Strictly partner, Aliona Vilani.

Gregg Wallace has been accused of misconduct (Credit: BBC)

Gregg Wallace faced complaints while on Strictly

In the clip, shot during his time on the show in 2014, Gregg can be seen being filmed during training, where he boasted that he never wore underwear after accidentally ripping his trousers.

Wallace said to Aliona Vilani in the clip: “I haven’t worn a pair of pants since I was about 17 years old.”

The MasterChef star then gestured to his crotch. This prompted Aliona to exclaim while pulling a visibly uncomfortable expression: “You for real?”

The Sun claims that it is understood that at least one member of the programme made the inappropriate behaviour clear to Strictly bosses at the time.

Despite this, Gregg, who stepped down from MasterChef last week after it was revealed his alleged misconduct would be investigated, continued to compete on the show.

Gregg stepped down from MasterChef last week (Credit: BBC)

Gregg Wallace’s ‘inappropriate’ behaviour

A show insider has claimed: “The situation around his behaviour was made very clear to Strictly staff.

“It included sexual comments which made people feel incredibly uncomfortable. It created a very strained atmosphere backstage.As I understand there were a number of meetings to discuss the issues. In the end, Wallace remained on the show but not for much longer, given he was eliminated so quickly.

“Why did Strictly bosses allow Wallace to stay on the show? That’s one of the many questions the BBC must now answer.”

Gregg was eliminated on week two of the show. After his exit, Aliona reportedly retweeted 62 messages which said she should have had a better partner.

When approached about Gregg’s alleged misconduct during his time on Strictly, the BBC told ED!: “Whilst we do not comment on individuals, we take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them.

“We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.”

Wallace stepped down from his role on MasterChef amid allegations from 13 individuals. They claimed he made inappropriate sexual comments during his time on the show.

ED! has contacted Gregg Wallace’s representatives for comment. He denies all allegations against him.

