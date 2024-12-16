The Great British Bake Off champion, Rahul Mandal, has welcomed his first child with his wife Shreya.

He took to Instagram to share the exciting news, while offering a glimpse of his baby girl. The popular baker said, “If there is anything that can top the experience of holding the British Bake Off trophy”, it’s carrying his baby for the first time.

Rahul won the 2018 series of the Great British Bake Off by beating Ruby Bhogal and Kim-Joy Hewlett for the coveted title.

Rahul won GBBO in 2018 (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

Rahul Mandal announces birth of baby daughter

Rahul is overjoyed to share the news about the new addition to his family. Alongside a picture with his wife and their newborn, he shared a long caption detailing the journey to parenthood.

He wrote: “Everyone, let me introduce you to our daughter, Debeshi Mandal, born on 10th December 2024. We are back from the hospital today. Please send your blessings to Debeshi.”

“Now, to the reality of looking after a baby, that neither of us have much experience of. But we will keep trying to do our best, as we did during the pregnancy.”

“Thousands of miles away from our family the past 9 months was a journey that brought us closer and made us stronger as a couple. Hopefully, we will be good parents, so please, any advice, suggestions, and support is welcome,” the caption continues.

He also joked about having tonnes of laundry to do as their washing machine “has decided to take a break and enjoy our parenthood.”

Fans congratulate the couple

Rahul and Shreya married on December 5, 2022, in Kolkata, India. He has several pictures from his nuptials on his Instagram account.

As for his professional life, the baking champion has still kept his day job as an engineering researcher at the University of Sheffield’s Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre.

While the new parents look forward to navigating life with their bundle of joy, celebrities and fans have showered them with best wishes as they embark on a new journey.

Celebrity Chef and Presenter, Briony May Williams, wrote: “Congratulations!!! This is such wonderful news… wishing you and your family so much love xxx.”

GBBO winner Giuseppe Dell’Anno added: “Welcome, Debeshi!!! And congratulations to mum and dad!”

“That’s such happy news! Happy parenting to both of you! Shreya is glowing and so are you,” said one fan.

When another added: “Congratulations on the birth of your beautiful daughter. You & Shreya enjoy your new life as parents.”

