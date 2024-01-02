Great British Bake Off’s youngest-ever contestant Martha Collison announces pregnancy

GBBO star Martha Collison delighted her fans and followers by announcing her pregnancy yesterday (Monday, January 1).

The star was just 17 when she appeared on the hit show back in 2014.

GBBO star Martha Collison pregnant

Taking to Instagram on New Year’s Day, GBBO star Martha shared the exciting news with her 149k followers.

In a sweet snap, Martha can be seen looking down at her blossoming baby bump, whilst out on a winter walk. In another snap, Martha smiles for the camera.

“Christmas with our own little pudding, due to be ready in spring,” she captioned the adorable pics. “#BabyBaker #BunInTheOven,” she then added.

She later shared the post to her story. “Beyond thankful for this little blessing – our family is growing #BabyBaker,” she captioned the post.

Martha is pregnant (Credit: Keith Prowse / YouTube)

Fans react to Great British Bake Off star Martha pregnancy announcement

Martha’s fans and followers took to the comment section to gush over the news.

“Oh my goodness!!! Martha!! That’s the best bun you’ve ever cooked!!! So happy for you both!! Congratulations,” MasterChef star Nisha Parmer wrote.

“Yay – beautiful Martha,” GBBO winner Nancy Birtwhistle commented.

“Oh Martha, congratulations lovely am so happy for you and Michael and the whole family! You’re going to be the most wonderful Mum and sending so much love and hugs,” GBBO champ Frances Quinn said.

“Congratulations lovely xxx,” Zoe Sugg gushed.

Martha was on GBBO in 2014 (Credit: Martha Collison / YouTube)

Who is Martha?

Martha is best known for her stint on the Great British Bake Off back in 2014. The now 27-year-old was just 17 when she took part in the hit show.

She made it to the quarter-finals, and has since written two cookery books, and appeared on the likes of The One Show, Blue Peter, and Saturday Kitchen.

She also regularly appears on The Graham Norton Radio Show on Virgin Radio UK.

She tied the knot with her husband Michael Haywood back in 2019.

