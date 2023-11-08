GBBO 2023 fans outraged over Saku’s elimination: ‘Cancel the show it’s over’

Things are getting pretty intense in the GBBO 2023 tent as we inch towards the quarter-final and fans were left fuming last night (November 7) after baking favourite Saku’s shocking exit.

The 50-year-old intelligence analyst from Hertfordshire was the latest contestant to exit The Great British Bake Off following a nail-biting dessert week – which essentially saw all the bakers fail the technical challenge.

Taking a look at the baker’s creations, judge Paul Hollywood walked away saying: “That is disgusting.”

Paul walked off after calling the desserts disgusting (Credit: Channel 4)

GBBO 2023: Paul Hollywood wasn’t best pleased with the bakers’ desserts

The bakers were set the challenge of making creme caramels, before creating six orange and ginger steamed treacle puddings in the technical.

After every single one of the bakers’ puddings came out raw, Alison Hammond tried to uplift the mood. She argued: “At least you’re all roughly on the same level.”

However, it was Saku who ultimately faced elimination after her beehive bombe showstopper failed to impress judges Paul and Prue Leith.

Fans were left teary-eyed at Saku’s departure (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans express their shock over Saku’s elimination

Last month viewers threatened to cause a “riot” if she was eliminated. And true to their word, they were none too pleased with the decision last night…

As one fan wrote: “Cancel the show it’s over.”

Another agreed: “Don’t wanna watch Bake Off any more now. Matty did not deserve to be safe… again! #GBBO.”

Others complained that the contestants weren’t given enough time in their technical, in which they blamed judges Paul and Prue.

“It’s all Paul’s fault – what’s the point of not giving them enough time? No chance for them to show what they can do,” a third commented.

“They weren’t given enough time! Blame Paul and Prue #gbbo,” a fourth said, while another added: “Obviously the time was short.”

Following her exit from the baking competition, Saku admitted she was “so proud” of herself. She said: “‘I’m so proud of myself. I don’t miss baking, but I will miss them [the other bakers]. It’s really sad to leave them. It’s a privilege to be a part of this lovely family.”

