Who is on The Graham Norton Show’s red sofa tonight as part of the celebrity line-up

The Graham Norton Show returns tonight with another star-studded sofa – but who’s joining Graham, and when should you be parked in front of the telly?

The Irish host has lined up a trio of English favourites for a good old-fashioned chat, so viewers are in for a proper treat. There’s also a major American name in the mix to keep things interesting.

And Little Mix fans, brace yourselves – this week’s musical guest is one you’ll want to stick around for.

Here’s the full rundown of who’s on The Graham Norton Show tonight, plus the exact time you can tune in.

The Graham Norton Show is back tonight with another sofa of great guests (Credit: BBC)

The Graham Norton Show: Who is on tonight?

Graham’s first guest of the evening is English rose, Emma Thompson. The double Oscar-winner will be chatting about the Apple TV+ thriller, Down Cemetery Road.

The series is based on the novel by Mick Herron and Emma stars as lead private investigator, Zoë Boehm. She plays the part opposite Ruth Wilson, who portrays housewife Sarah Trafford.

Emma tells Graham: “I knew the book. I love thrillers and have always read them. This is a very good one and so funny, which is unusual.

“Ruth Wilson and I had a wonderful bond, and we had such a fantastic time making it.”

Graham is joined by Emma Thompson, Timothée Chalamet, Rowan Atkinson and Edward Enninful on the show tonight (Credit: BBC)

However, 66-year-old Emma admits she found the role rather challenging physically! She adds: “It turns out that doing stunts in your 60s is a stupid idea. My knees will never be the same again!

“I kept thinking why didn’t I read the script properly because the stunts are not in the book. I did most of them myself because I think you’ve got to try and do your bit.”

Graham is also joined on the show by American-French actor, Wonka star Timothée Chalamet. His latest role is playing Marty Mauser, an aspiring ping pong champion.

Timothée plays the part in the upcoming comedy-drama Marty Supreme. He says: “It is an incredible, unconventional movie with an incredible, unconventional director. It’s about the pursuit of the singular dream of following your heart.

“I believe it is an important film to put out now. I hope this movie can serve as an antidote to the dark times because ultimately it is about dreaming big.”

He adds: “What starts off as a table tennis movie, evolves into a heist film, and lands in a very human place.” Timothée says it is one of the movies he is “most proud of”.

Rowan Atkinson on The Graham Norton Show

Rown Atkinson will be on The Graham Norton Show tonight to chat about Man Vs. Baby. He plays chaotic Trevor Bingley in the Netflix flick and it is the sequel to the hilarious, Man Vs. Bee.

When asked about his character, Rowan compares him to one of the roles he is most famous for – Mrs Bean.

He says: “I feel sorry for him. He’s not so psychopathic as he was in Bee and is a genuinely sweet man which is rare in the characters I have played.

“I think Mr Bean is a selfish, self-centred anarchic child. He looks after number one and is quite charmless. Blackadder is humorous but sarcastic, sardonic, and negative. And, even Johnny English is vain and doesn’t care about anyone else.

“So, I think Trevor is a pleasant contrast to this catalogue of people you wouldn’t want to have dinner with.”

Rowan goes on to reveal how, during the 90s, he managed to ban Mr Bean from airing in Italy. The show was a global sensation but Italy was spared.

Rowan explains to Graham: “Back in the 90s, pre internet, when TV programmes were distributed around the world, I

saw the opportunity to stop it being seen in Italy because I liked Italy and wanted to go there on holiday without people recognising me.

“It worked really well and no one had the slightest idea who I was!”

JADE will perform on The Graham Norton Show tonight (Credit: BBC)

Who else is on?

Graham will also be chatting to Edward Enninful tonight. Edward is British Vogue’s former editor-in-chief. He worked at Vogue for six years but is now set to launch his own magazine, called 72.

Edward will tell Graham how much he is enjoying working for himself after leaving the fashion publishing powerhouse.

Finally, former Little Mix star JADE will be in the studio. JADE – real name Jade Thirlwall – will be performing her new track, Church. She will then join Graham for a chat.

What time is The Graham Norton Show on tonight?

The Graham Norton Show kicks off at 10.40pm tonight (Friday, December 12, 2025) on BBC One, with the episode also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Graham will be on the sofa with his guests for just under an hour, wrapping things up at 11.30pm.

And as always, the night will end with Graham’s beloved audience stories segment. Expect the usual mix of outrageous confessions, genuine gems and at least one poor soul meeting the lever. Who’ll crack him up this week?

