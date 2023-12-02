Graham Norton fans congratulate show over ‘best ever line-up’

His chat show has been entertaining the nation on Friday nights for over 15 years, but fans believe The Graham Norton Show has scored its best line-up yet.

The 60-year-old host has welcomed a bevy of famous faces to his couch since the show started airing in 2007.

But this week’s episode may have had the best group of guests of all time – with Julia Roberts, Tom Hanks, Timothée Chalamet and Cher all joining Graham on the sofa.

Even Graham seemed to be aware of how iconic the line-up was by making a joke during the show’s intro.

As Tom, Cher, Julia and Timothée stood around him, he said: “No, I’m not at Madame Tussauds, these are my actual guests tonight.”

He later turned to the audience and said: “You got lucky, play the Lottery this weekend,” as they laughed.

It was Julia Roberts’ first time on the shown (Credit: BBC)

Graham Norton show’s guests’ latest projects

Cher was on the show to promote her Christmas album, while Timothée discussed his new movie Wonka.

Julia was speaking about her Netflix movie Leave The World Behind and Tom spoke about his exhibition The Moonwalkers.

The audience were also treated to a performance by Cher, who sang her new hit DJ Play A Christmas Song.

Cher performed her new single DJ Play A Christmas Song (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react to ‘best ever’ line-up

Viewers rushed to social media to discuss the “best ever” line-up.

One simply wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “This is a chat show line-up for the ages.”

A second added: “Nobody and I mean NOBODY is doing it like Mr Graham Norton.”

A third said: “Graham Norton show last night was brilliant, applause to the celebrity booker/producer on that show.”

While another chimed: “The sofa does not get better than tonight. Cher, Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts and Timothee Chalamet! What a dream!”

A final viewer penned: “This week’s episode of Graham Norton is probably one of the best ever. He gets the best out of the absolute A+ list.”

Next week, Graham will be joined by actress Julianne Moore, comedian Ricky Gervais, chef Jamie Oliver and singer Olivia Dean.

