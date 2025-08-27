Gorka Marquez hits back at claims he’s ‘relieved’ to be stepping away from Strictly

Gorka Marquez has been hit with claims that he is “relieved” to be missing Strictly Come Dancing this year, due to the ongoing scandals hitting the BBC show.

When the line-up for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing was announced, it was revealed Gorka Marquez would not be getting a partner as he stepped away.

The fan-favourite dancer has been on the show since 2016 but revealed he won’t be competing this year due to other commitments. He’ll still appear in some of the group dances.

Gorka Marquez won’t be competing on Strictly this year (Credit: ITV)

Why isn’t Gorka Marquez on Strictly Come Dancing this year?

Taking to Instagram earlier this month (August 6), Gorka revealed he would be reprising his role as a judge on Bailando con las Estrellas – the Spanish version of Srictly.

He penned: “Due to the filming dates this means I won’t be competing with a partner this year in Strictly. But I will be a part of lots of the group numbers. And will be back for final weeks of the show to support the rest of my fellow pros and celebrities in what’s going to be an AMAZING SERIES.”

Fans were left devastated over the news. But over the past few days, reports have suggested Gorka is feeling “relieved” over not competing on the 2025 series.

Gorka’s team have denied that he is happy to miss it (Credit: ITV)

Gorka’s team speak out against claims he’s ‘delighted’ to miss show

According to The Sun, Gorka is pleased to be missing out on having a celeb partner in the upcoming series.

The source said: “Gorka loves Strictly and is so proud to be one of the longest-serving pros. But he’ll be relieved not to be there during another fraught series, while the show and its cast are accused of toxic behaviour.”

They added that he’s “excited” to be part of the group dances but he gets away from facing questions about “bullying and chaperones”.

However, the Daily Mail has now reported that this isn’t actually the case. And it seems that Gorka’s team has spoken out.

When asked about the reports, a rep told the outlet: “Gorka does not feel this way at all. He is delighted to still be a part of Strictly alongside his Spanish filming schedule.”

Over the past few weeks, Strictly has been embroiled in numerous scandals – before this series even airs.

There have been ‘fix’ allegations, and backlash over contestants. There have also been doubts over the show’s future. It was then revealed an unnamed star had been arrested on suspicion of rape.

While fears mounted for the show’s future, a BBC insider told the Mirror that the new season would most likely “continue as normal”.

Strictly Come Dancing is due to begin on September 20.

Read more: Vicky Pattison addresses Strictly curse as she admits ‘I’m newly married’

So what do you think of Gorka Marquez missing Strictly Come Dancing? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts.