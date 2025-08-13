Good Morning Britain star Richard Madeley was slammed by viewers today after he was accused of disrespecting their guest.

For Wednesday morning’s (August 13) show, Richard hosted alongside Kate Garraway. Joining the pair were ITV newsreader Marverine Cole and journalists Andrew Pierce and Ava Santina-Evans to discuss new police guidance, which aims to control the spread of misinformation online.

However, things took an unexpected turn when Richard was accused of rudely cutting off Marverine when she tried to share her thoughts.

Richard Madeley backlash on Good Morning Britain

Marverine said: “People of non-white backgrounds are ‘troublemakers’ whether they are asylum seekers or not. That was a narrative that never was around when I was younger.”

As she attempted to share her point, Richard cut her off, stating: “But the more you withhold that information, when it is released or when it leaks out, it has much more impact because it is a rarity.

“If you actually, completely lift the lid on this and are open every single time somebody is accused, arrested or charged. You’re open about who they are, where they’re from, you reduce the impact of the rare occasions when it leaks or it leaks inaccurately.”

Despite being interrupted, Marverine gracefully tried to explain her point.

“I appreciate that, but it goes hand in hand with a rhetoric which is across the country now, which is ‘It’s got to be a black person, it’s got to be an asylum seeker who has done this hideous thing. And if it is, we’re going to kick off as a nation. If it is a white person, then it is okay,'” she said.

‘So disrespectful’

Following the debate, Good Morning Britain viewers were left fuming after Richard kept stopping Marverine from trying to explain herself.

“Richard is so disrespectful omg!!” one user wrote on X.

“Richard is so vile, why is he being so hostile towards her?! It’s like he’s deemed her not important enough to speak! She’s the only one sat there that can talk from experience!” another person shared.

“Okay, I remember why I stopped watching #gmb now… RICHARD LET THE GUESTS SPEAK,” a third remarked.

“This black woman is 100% correct #gmb. Richard Madeley needs to pipe down,” a fourth person said.

“Richard Madeley shut up let people talk!!!!” a fifth expressed.

