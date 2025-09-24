Good Morning Britain sparked outrage today after airing an exclusive report showing migrant criminals being deported from the UK with bank cards preloaded with thousands of pounds of taxpayer cash.

During Tuesday’s (September 24) episode of Good Morning Britain, presenters Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley introduced footage filmed by ITV News.

A team from the network was granted rare access onboard a deportation flight carrying 47 Romanian nationals convicted of crimes ranging from theft to sexual abuse and even murder.

GMB broadcasts footage from migrant deportation

Richard explained that the removal operation cost “hundreds of thousands of pounds”, before noting that each passenger was handed a card “preloaded with up to £2,000 to help them resettle”.

ITV’s UK editor, Paul Brand, who accompanied the flight, told viewers it took more than 100 staff to oversee the process.

“For the taxpayer, this is not a budget flight,” he said over footage of migrants being escorted up the stairs in restraints. “We caught compliant migrants being given bank cards preloaded with money.”

Faces were blurred in the broadcast. However, cameras showed six guards accompanying some individuals, while others were strapped into their seats to prevent violence.

Susanna Reid observed that “people might be shocked to see convicted criminals given that amount of money”.

Paul explained that the payouts form part of the Facilitated Return Scheme. This scheme is designed to persuade foreign nationals to leave voluntarily rather than drag out legal challenges.

“It looks bad,” he admitted. However, he acknowledged that this method was cheaper than keeping them in UK prisons.

The Home Office confirmed that the criminals, who all entered the UK legally before committing offences, were returned to Romania to live freely once they landed.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood acknowledged the optics were poor.

“It doesn’t look good,” she told ITV News, as reported by the Daily Mail. But she defended the policy. “A voluntary removal is actually cheaper for the British taxpayer. It has long been the case that we offer financial packages as an incentive for people to drop their claims… and to board a flight and leave.”

Viewers react

However, not everyone agreed. On social media, furious viewers accused the government of rewarding lawbreakers.

“#GMB treating criminals like some parents treat their naughty kids, give ‘em a bribe and that’ll sort it!!” one fumed.

Another raged: “Rewarding criminals when they get deported? Unbelievable.”

“Why give migrants who have committed serious crimes in the UK £2k when we deport them? Yet, the Government here go after disabled and pensioners,” a third viewer posted. “I get that it costs more to imprison them, but a £2k gift takes the [bleep].”

Others called the policy “laughable” and “a joke”. One viewer added, “A prepaid £2,000 bank card as a quick thank you for committing a serious crime in our country, whilst enjoying a free flight home, seems fair.”

“This government’s deportation policy is laughable by the day,” another tweeted. “Giving Criminals £2000 of taxpayers’ money to leave!”

According to the Home Office, around 5,000 foreign national offenders were deported from Britain last year.

