Ranvir Singh supported as she’s told to quit Good Morning Britain over far-right rally comments

Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh has been flooded with support after facing backlash for sharing her thoughts on the weekend’s far-right rally.

On yesterday’s (September 15) GMB, Ranvir opened up about how she didn’t take her son into London because she feared for their safety.

“I changed my plans, which actually made me sad because I thought I should be allowed to go into London and feel safe. But I didn’t,” she said. “I didn’t take my son in. That made me sad. The fact that you think it’s not safe for my little brown boy to be in London is a sad thing.”

Ranvir also posted a video on Instagram, explaining that she’d met a demonstrator at the train station and had a conversation with him about the rally. However, after sharing her experience, on today’s show she revealed that her comments sparked backlash online.

As a result, some are even calling for her to quit the ITV series.

Ranvir Singh has revealed critics have told her to quit GMB (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir Singh urged to quit Good Morning Britain

Speaking about her meeting with a demonstrator, Ranvir said in her Instagram post that he told her he was ‘only concerned with illegal migration’.

“We both grimaced a little bit, and that was fine,” she said. “I posted it on Instagram because I cannot believe – I don’t want to believe – that 150,000 people are out-and-out racist. That isn’t my experience of the country. So in my head, I just can’t equate that huge number of white faces with my experiences in this country. It just doesn’t seem right.”

Discussing the issue with GMB host Susanna Reid, Ranvir addressed the “feedback” she’d been given.

“There’s been a lot of reaction, 50/50 I’d say,” Ranvir said. “50% lots of hate directed at me, wanting me to resign and things like that. It’s what happens when you speak out on anything like that.

“But half of people saying thank you for saying what you said because it resonated,” she added.

Ranvir then went on to share a direct message she received from a woman named Wendy. She said that, despite going to the rally with her husband, she isn’t racist or far right.

“For me that was the kind of conversation I was trying to have yesterday,” Ranvir explained. “There’s a lot of people who are just feeling frustrated.”

“It’s difficult for someone like me to speak up on controversial subjects because you do get a lot of hate. But it’s worth doing it when hundreds of people have got in touch.”

The protest took place in London over the weekend (Credit: Cover Images)

‘The fact that it’s been called a far-right rally is not my problem’

Ranvir then added: “A lot of the hate towards me was saying that it was a far-right rally. But that’s what we’re describing it as it’s the biggest far-right rally that’s been organised by the UK in our living memory. The idea that a lot of people hate the fact that it’s been called a far-right rally is not my problem.

“That’s exactly the point I was making. That lots of people feel to go to things like that and follow people they might not really agree with because they don’t know where else to go with their concerns.”

Good Morning Britain viewers react

Over on X, viewers were divided over Ranvir’s comments.

“Ranvir choosing to ignore that her feedback was because she called people far right,” one tweeted. “More nonsense from GMB,” said another. A third commented: “Ranvir desperately back pedalling after yesterday’s performance. And correct, it wasn’t a far-right march.”

“Maybe just describe it as a rally or the title it was given instead of the tiresome Far-Right label Ranvir,” another urged.

Meanwhile, others noted that she was being “attacked for telling the truth”.

A second addressed her directly, writing: “Ranvir don’t let the vile fascists upset you. Stand by your principles.”

Similarly, a third wrote: “Thanks Ranvir for presenting the balance of people who are not ‘far-left’ [and] not racist and for them it is about fairness.”

Watch Ranvir Singh on Good Morning Britain, weekdays from 6am on ITV and ITVX.

