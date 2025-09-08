Good Morning Britain host Ed Balls caught the ire of viewers online after he engaged in a passionate debate with Reform MP Richard Tice.

Today’s episode started out like any other, with Susanna Reid and Ed talking through some of the biggest stories of the day. Ranvir Singh was also on hand to help, while Laura Tobin, as per usual, was on the weather.

Things took a turn when, during their interview with deputy Reform leader Richard Tice, the presenters questioned Richard over party leader Nigel Farage’s property in Clacton. They argued that, when questioned over his taxes, Nigel shouldn’t have claimed that a home his partner bought was actually one he bought.

From there, the debate got even more heated as Ed professed his annoyance at a medic who was invited to the Reform conference. This is because this medic, purportedly, believes that the King’s cancer was caused by the COVID-19 vaccination.

Good Morning Britain’s Ed Balls clashes with Reform MP

Ed Balls was told to ‘get a grip.’ (Image: ITV)

“I think your strategy, the one you want, is to persuade sensible Conservatives, who think the party’s lost their way, to come over to you,” Ed proclaimed.

“Sensible Conservatives don’t think the King has cancer because he’s taken a COVID vaccine… Children will die if their parents don’t give them the MMR vaccine, it’s really serious, it’s not to be laughed at.”

In response, Richard said: “The point of free speech and freedom of expression is that if someone says something that we all think, ‘That doesn’t sound right’, then actually you’ve shone sunshine on that issue.”

To which Ed replied: “I’m flabbergasted. I totally agree with free speech. I think the idea that you, Richard Tice, putting a vaccine sceptic on your platform to spread lies and misinformation about the King’s cancer [is wrong].”

Richard then told Ed to “get a grip”. He argued: “So, you agree with free speech as long as you like the message. That’s essentially what you’re saying […] Have you lost it?”

Viewers were unimpressed

Viewers slammed Ed. (Image: ITV)

Over on X, GMB viewers seemed to be on Tice’s side. One user dubbed the interview “embarrassing to watch” while another declared it was “unwatchable.”

A third echoed: “Well, this is embarrassing,” while a fourth remarked: “What a ridiculous topic to discuss.”

“Actually, Ed Balls is useless!” a fifth wrote. “Not up to the job at all.”

A sixth opined: “I can’t stand Richard Tice but Ed is just embarrassing at this point. Blundering through an important conversation, ‘Um, er, but’ @GMB please find a better standard of presenter. Preferably one who is not allowed to interview his wife and one with a brain.”

This isn’t the first time Ed has faced controversy. He was previously told to “pipe down” amid furious backlash online.

Read More: Ed Balls ‘saved’ from Strictly ‘paedophile’ scandal by wife Yvette Cooper: ‘I think this is a bad idea’

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.