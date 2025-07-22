Good Morning Britain viewers lashed out at Ed Balls during today’s show (Tuesday, July 22), snapping at the star to “pipe down”.

Viewers found themselves riled up with the GMB presenter, 58, during a discussion about Nigel Farage and small boats.

Ed was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Ed Balls under fire from Good Morning Britain viewers

Today’s edition of GMB saw Kate Garraway and Ed welcome Tory politician Michael Gove onto the show to discuss some the day’s biggest news and political stories.

During the segment, they discussed the current news surrounding small boats and how there are plans to crack down on people smugglers, as well as Nigel Farage’s latest remarks about his plans if he gets into power.

However, some viewers were not happy, arguing that due to Ed’s wife, Yvette Cooper, being Home Secretary, Ed shouldn’t be involved in political interviews. Cooper took up the role in July of last year following the General Election.

Ed’s wife is the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Ed and Yvette

She and Ed have been married since 1998. They have three children together.

Some viewers took to social media to complain about Ed’s involvement in the discussion, with some even going so far as to argue that Ofcom could be investigating.

“Ed Balls ‘grilling’ a Labour MP when you’re wife’s the Home Secretary should be investigated by OFCOM. It’s not right…,” one viewer tweeted this morning.

“Smug Ed Balls, whose wife is chief of command for protecting the public in this country, should pipe down,” another argued.

“I simply cannot stand Ed Balls; he is so smug and has a clear conflict of interest because his wife is a cabinet member (and not a good one either). His smug smile is so annoying!” a third wrote.

The debate came under fire (Credit: ITV)

Viewers hit out

“Total embarrassment listening to #GMB this morning nearly every story mentioned by the panel is the actual responsibility of the Home Secretary…who just happens to be ‘Mrs Ed Balls’. The pointlessness of this ‘chat’ is truly appalling,” another said.

Ed and GMB came under fire in August of last year when the presenter interviewed his wife on the show. Yvette was on the show to discuss Labour’s response to riots that rocked the country following the Southport attacks.

The hit ITV morning programme was hit with 16,000 Ofcom complaints in the aftermath. However, Ofcom ruled that they would not be pursuing the complaints as they deemed the interview to be “fair, balanced and impartial”.

“So would we do it again? No. Was it impartial, fair, and balanced? And did they behave professionally? Yes. I mean, he asked her a few questions, but I think Kate [Garraway] was leading on that, wasn’t she? And so I do think you’ve just got to say, if Ofcom have looked at it and they’re not pursuing this any further because they thought it was fair, balanced and impartial, you know, that’s it,” Dame Carolyn McCall, the Chief Executive of ITV, said last September.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

