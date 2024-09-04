In an unusual segment on GMB today, pro boxer Chris Eubank Jr. was challenged to land body shots on host Ed Balls for a nail-biting twenty seconds.

Eubank – the son of boxer Chris Eubank – appeared to discuss his upcoming fight on October 12 in Saudi Arabia.

However, the 34-year-old boxer was coaxed into a 20-second “tussle” with Ed.

Ed Balls faced pro boxer Chris Eubank Jr. in a humorous sparring competition. (Credit: ITV)

Ed Balls on GMB today

Securely strapped into a padded belt – the 57-year-old former politician bravely withstood a barrage of punches from the middleweight champion on Good Morning Britain.

“We should say we have our medic Phil on standby if Ed needs any sort of support,” co-host Susanna Reid reassured viewers.

“Are you punching me or am I punching you?” Ed asked Chris.

The answer came in the form of controlled body shots, which also prompted Susanna to express her concern live on air.

“Oh my goodness. Go gentler,” she exclaimed.

In response to the concern, Chris also responded: “I’m trying not to go too low.”

His punches were enough to leave Ed wincing, but not enough to topple him.

By the end of the 20 seconds, Ed had admirably held his ground. Chris joked: “I mean, I’m not going to kill the guy on national TV.”

“I kept pushing it down, I kept thinking, ‘get it lower, get it lower’. I was slightly worried I might have to change my surname,” Ed joked, referring to his protective gear.

Post “sparring” session, Ed was still a bit breathless. “I can’t speak very well at the moment,” he admitted.

“It’s almost as if you’ve just been punched and winded,” Susanna quipped.

Luckily, following the commercial break, Ed appeared to be fully recovered.

Ed and Chris faced off live on air (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain news

Good Morning Britain host Susanna also recently hit headlines after she pulled out of yesterday’s (Tuesday, September 3) show.

Ranvir Singh took her place and was accompanied by Ed.

“A very good morning to you and of course you will be wondering where Susanna is this morning,” Ranvir began, before revealing the reason for Susanna’s absence.

“Well one of her boys has been taken unwell overnight and so she needs to stay with him but we are here for you this morning.”

However, some viewers weren’t very sympathetic.

“Susanna having a day off already? #gmb,” one viewer complained on social media.

The host had just returned to the GMB studio on Monday following her summer break.

