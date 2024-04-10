GMB: Richard Madeley and Ed Balls confirmed as Ben Shephard’s replacements 

Richard Madeley has finally revealed who is taking over from Ben Shephard on GMB, following his move to This Morning.

Telly legend Richard has been a member of the Good Morning Britain family for seven years – making his debut in 2017. Not afraid to ask the hard-hitting questions to guests, Richard has become a favourite with viewers over the years.

But since Ben Shephard quit GMB for This Morning earlier this year, speculation has been rife as to who could fill his shoes. And now, his replacements have been confirmed.

Ben quit the show this year for This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley reveals new GMB hosts after Ben’s departure

In February, Ben left GMB after bagging a full-time presenting gig on This Morning, along with Cat Deeley. The pair made their debut in March, taking over the spots previously filled by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

GMB then saw a slew of presenters step in to fill in for Ben on GMB, including the likes of Adil Ray, Rob Rinder and Ed Balls. They were joined by show regulars including Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid.

But now, Richard has confirmed that Ben’s former gig will be shared between him and Ed Balls – and he’s thrilled.

The TV star has revealed Ben’s replacements (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley ‘really happy’ at GMB

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: “I am really happy exactly where I am. It has settled down now to me and Ed Balls doing GMB.” Richard then pointed out he originally started to “fill in” for Piers Morgan before he left in 2021.

It has settled down now to me and Ed Balls doing GMB.

The former This Morning star went on: “I only did it as his holiday relief and then Piers left and then they had about five of us on a rolling thing and that was fine but now it seems to have settled and it is me and Ed.”

He added: “I am lucky I have had my career arc and to be honest I am just now having fun. I would not do it if it wasn’t fun.”

Richard will share the job with Ed Balls (Credit: ITV)

GMB fans demand Rob Rinder to host show

It comes after GMB fans called for Rob Rinder to permanently host the breakfast show. A few weeks ago, Rob hosted GMB alongside Kate Garraway.

Viewers were impressed and begged bosses to sign him up on a permanent basis. One fan on X penned: “Rob Rinder and Charlotte Hawkins are an underrated double act, give them the Friday show permanently.”

“@GMB please can we have @RobbieRinder as a permanent anchor instead of the boring and ridiculous Richard Madeley. He is far superior and I would hazard a guess much preferred over Richard… please,” another person shared.

