This Morning presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley ‘still need to find their feet’ on the show

New This Morning presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley have been dealt something of a blow – a month into their new roles at ITV.

The duo joined the hit daytime show last month – bringing an end to ITV’s months-long search for replacements for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Ben and Cat have been hosting together for a month now (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley dealt a blow

Speaking to Betfair Slingo, body language expert Darren Stanton has claimed that This Morning regulars Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have more “authenticity” than Ben and Cat.

Darren went on to say that Alison and Dermot’s bond “shines through” on screen. Meanwhile, Ben and Cat “still need to find their feet”.

The body language expert then went on to say that Cat and Ben are “total professionals”, which could be what’s holding them back.

Alison and Dermot have a close bond that’s evident on screen (Credit: ITV)

This Morning presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley still ‘finding their feet’

Darren then continued, saying that Alison and Dermot have a “sibling chemistry” which brings an element of fun to their on-screen partnership.

Alison and Dermot have been hosting the Friday edition of the show together since 2021. They also regularly host the programme when the main presenters are absent.

“It’s just effortless with Alison and Dermot. They have that sibling dynamic and are very comfortable in each other’s presence,” Darren said.

“They smile around each other and regularly go into each other’s personal space with ease. They’re more likely to go off script and bring fun to the screen, which is what This Morning is loved for,” he then continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

Alison and Dermot branded ‘best duo’

Darren’s comments come not long after fans declared that Alison and Dermot are the best duo on the show.

Earlier this week, the duo – who are hosting This Morning over the Easter holidays – shared a video of themselves singing to each other in their dressing room.

Fans loved it, with many taking to the comment section to let them know that they’re their favourites.

“The best duo and the best presenters for This Morning,” one fan commented.

“These two are a breath of fresh air light-hearted hilarious and why are they not together all the time?” another said.

“Oh my goodness I only will watch the show when you two are on,” a third wrote.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Tipping Point: Lucky Stars airs tonight (Sunday, April 7) at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

