This Morning presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have certaily caught the attention of viewers this week, with some going as far as to dub them the show’s “best” hosting duo.

In a bit of a snub for newcomers Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard, it looks like Alison and Dermot’s hilarious antics are still a firm favourite with ITV viewers.

Earlier today (April 2), the pair caused an outpouring of support from fans as they shared a funny clip singing to each other in the This Morning dressing rooms.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary dubbed ‘best duo’ by This Morning fans

Alison and Dermot could be seen serenading each other with the lyrics: “Twin, where have you been?” before belting out: “Nobody knows me quite like you, nobody loves me quite like you can.”

The hilarious clip showed off the dynamic duo’s friendship as well as their presenting chemistry, as viewers flocked to the comments section to share their praise. Look away now, Ben and Cat…

One wrote: “No better duo.”

Another chimed in: “My fave TV duo.”

A third penned: “Oh my goodness I only will watch the show when you two are on.”

Another gushed: “The best duo and the best presenters for This Morning.”

A fifth urged: “These two are a breath of fresh air light hearted hilarious and why are they not together all the time?”

Alison quipped in the caption: “Nobody knows me like you do @dermotoleary! Let’s do another show @thismorning.

“See you at 10 am! Warning Dermot’s dance moves are everything!”

Alison Hammond pranked by Dermot for April Fool’s Day

Their antics didn’t end there. On Monday (April 1), Dermot pulled a prank that left Alison gobsmacked in honour of April Fool’s Day.

In a clip that was later shared to Instagram, Dermot accidentally knocked a This Morning guest’s vase – worth a supposed £30k – off its podium, leaving it smashed on the floor.

Alison looked horrified, quickly going to comfort the guest over the loss of her vase before stating to Dermot: “Are you actually joking D!?”

Dermot fooled Alison with a hilarious April Fool’s prank (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

Meanwhile, Dermot covered his mouth and feigned looking shocked, before claiming he would pay for the damage.

Alison exclaimed that the smash had left her feeling “upset” and that she didn’t know what to say.

Dermot later exclaimed: “April Fool’s,” to which a shook Alison stated: “Oh that is so not funny!”

The official This Morning Instagram account wrote in the caption: “One guest’s dreams were left shattered after @dermotoleary smashed a vase worth over £30,000… Or at least that’s what @alisonhammond55 thought!”

One fan said in the comment section: “Poor Alison, first time I didn’t hear her laugh she was in so much shock.”

Another joked: “I watched it and my heart was pounding just like yours babes.”

