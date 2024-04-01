The future for Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley on This Morning is looking good as the pair are predicted to have a long partnership.

Both Ben and Cat were chosen to be permanent replacements for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in March. Following their debut week earlier this month, bookmakers predicted that Ben and Cat would only last a couple of years on This Morning.

Body language expert Darren Stanton, however, predicts their chemistry will strengthen over time and that they could be in it for the long haul.

Cat and Ben replaced Holly and Phil as permanent hosts (Credit: YouTube)

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard on This Morning

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Live Casino, Darren states that Cat and Ben “have developed an even stronger connection since their first appearance”.

“The actual level of rapport and banter between them has massively increased. It’s almost like they’ve been presenting together for years. Like most people who get a new job, it’s going to take time to settle,” he continues.

Darren insists Ben and Cat “display the same level of rapport as some of This Morning’s longest partnerships”.

He predicts: “I do see these two being a long-term presenting couple. Fundamentally they have a deep rapport and trust. We’ll continue to see an increase in this.”

Darren insists Cat was the best person to co-host alongside Ben (Credit: YouTube)

Cat on This Morning

Settling into her role over the past few weeks, Darren believes “Cat has displayed a massive shift in her confidence”.

“In terms of her body language, the more space a person occupies, the more important they perceive themselves as being. While it can come across as arrogance in some cases, it can also be an unconscious gesture to convey confidence,” he adds.

Describing Ben as “extremely professional,” Darren says that Cat was the best person chosen to co-host with him. However, he still thinks she relies on Ben a little too much.

He explains: “At the moment, Ben is very much the lead anchor of the show and gives Cat confidence, which is clear. However, I do think there will be a shift eventually and they will become equals. Cat is developing in leaps and bounds in terms of the space she occupies, levels of confidence and banter. It’s going to take time for them to mold into their roles, but it will definitely get there.”

