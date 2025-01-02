Good Morning Britain star Adil Ray has upset viewers after making comments about English darts player Luke Littler’s health.

The host spoke negatively about Luke’s physique whilst discussing the darts pro on GMB today, alongside Kate Garraway.

Now, viewers are urging Adil to apologise… with some even threatening to call Ofcom.

Adil Ray has enraged Good Morning Britain fans with his comments about Luke Littler (Credit: ITV)

Adil Ray ‘fat-shames’ Luke Littler

The 17-year-old star beat Nathan Aspinall in the Worlds Darts Championship on Wednesday, making him a hot topic today (January 2).

Luke beat Nathan at London’s Ally Pally semi-final 5-2 and is a contender for the huge £500K prize money.

Despite his sensational achievement, presenter Adil Ray had some not-so-complimentary words for Littler. In fact, he expressed some serious concerns about the BBC’s Young Sports Personality of the Year champion.

Adil said of Luke: “I have to say and this might not be very popular, I’m a little bit worried about Luke. He’s 17 and he’s turning into the look of a darts player.”

He continued: “He is though. If I were his mum and dad, I mean, he’s sort of – look at him. He’s admitted he has pizzas before a match and sits there playing computer games. I just think I’m a bit worried.”

Mum-of-two Kate Garraway chimed in that “fretting” Adil should “pop over with a carrot” for the darts star and suggested that most teenagers enjoy pizza.

Adil laughed along with Kate about her recommendation of offering Luke a carrot and quipped: “Just before the final: ‘I’ve brought a nice little salad for you from Pret.'”

The host concluded: “I know but he’s going to get more successful and I just worry.”

Luke Littler has just thrashed his darts rival Nathan Aspinall at Ally Pally (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Good Morning Britain viewers react

Now, GMB viewers are disgusted with Adil’s digs. One penned to X: “Wow @adilray body-shaming Luke Littler on live TV, call to @Ofcom needed @GMB. He’s not even that overweight. I bet Adil hasn’t even seen the inside of a gym.”

Another fumed: “All I know is it was cringe, unnecessary and he should know better. He definitely wouldn’t have made those comments if Luke was female.”

“Really, fat shaming live on morning TV @Ofcom should investigate this shocking behaviour,” complained a third.

“Please ditch that Adil Ray! I hope he makes a public apology to Luke Littler after making derogatory comments about him,” urged another.

A fifth stated: “I can’t believe the body shaming by Adil Ray on this morning’s GMB about Luke Littler. This programme will have carried disapproving items on body shaming in the past. Leave the young lad alone.

“Would he have said that about a woman? I think an apology is in order.”

ED! has contacted Adil Ray’s representatives for comment.

The Citizen Khan star has previously been described as having a Marmite personality when it comes to dividing viewers. Although, it seems this time he has really put his foot in it…

