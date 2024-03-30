Gladiators hosts Bradley and Barney Walsh have helped make the returning series a success, according to one star of the original series.

John Fashanu was one of the hosts of Gladiators when it first hit our screens.

And, he’s not ashamed to admit that he got The Chase host and his son all wrong…

Bradley Walsh has made a success of the first series of Gladiators (Credit: BBC)

Gladiators hosts Bradley and Barney ‘impress’ original host

Speaking to Instant Casinos, John said: “If you asked me at the start of the show about a father and son presenting a television show, and Gladiators in particular, I’d say no.

“It’s like a husband and wife presenting duo or brother or sister. It’s not normal and shouldn’t work for a show like Gladiators! I certainly didn’t think they could match Ulrika Jonsson and myself.”

I have a feeling they’re going to do something quite special in the future

“However, everyone needed to give them some time and see what they could do,” he added, before going on to deliver his verdict.

“I think they’ve grown into the show as the series has gone on and are beginning to become accustomed to their roles as presenters alongside each other on this sort of show.

“I’ve been impressed by them in recent episodes. I have a feeling they’re going to do something quite special in the future. Bring on the next series of Gladiators!”

Gladiators will return for series 2

Announcing the news that the series will return for a second round, Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, said: “Gladiators has really kicked this year off with a bang. We’re so delighted that the fans have come to the show in their masses.

“It has been wonderful to hear how much families have loved watching this together, as part of the BBC’s Saturday evening entertainment offering. We can’t wait for more action from the Gladiators.”

