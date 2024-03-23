Gladiators referee Mark Clattenburg lands new role away from BBC show

Gladiators referee Mark Clattenburg has bagged himself a new job not linked to the BBC One teatime show.

The former football official will reportedly work for East Midlands club Nottingham Forest as an analyst.

Furthermore, according to reports, 49-year-old Mark will act as a “go-between with officialdom” for the side.

Mark Clattenburg seems to have relished his role as a referee on Gladiators (Credit: YouTube)

Gladiators referee Mark Clattenburg ‘has a new role’

Mark, without his Gladiators get up and whistle, was recently spotted in the director’s box at City Ground stadium.

The Mirror suggests Forest has been left frustrated by several key decisions going against them this season.

And so it is hoped that recruiting Mark will improve access to refs, and help understand reasoning behind calls.

Getting in the thick of the Gladiators action (Credit: YouTube)

However, on social media, it has been pondered whether Mark’s reported Forest gig could affect his Gladiators job.

“Just a thought if Mark Clattenburg has joined Forest is he still gonna be the ref on #Gladiators #NFFC?” one fan tweeted.

If Mark Clattenburg has joined Forest is he still gonna be the ref on Gladiators?

The current series of Gladiators ends with episode 11 on Saturday March 30. An announcement regarding the commissioning of series 2 of the show is yet to be made. But, if it does come back, will Mark back with his ref’s whistle?

Mark huddles up with his fellow Gladiators refs (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Who is Mark Clattenburg?

Ex Premier League ref Mark is part of the Gladiators’ band of referees that include Sonia Mkoloma and Lee Phillips.

He officiated matches for over a decade from 2004 on the pitch before leaving the role in 2017.

Additionally, from 2006, Mark was also FIFA-listed referee, and so could officiate international fixtures.

Will Mark Clattenburg return as a Gladiators referee? (Credit: YouTube)

Since then he’s been Saudi Arabia’s head of refereeing, and was also appointed president of the Egyptian Referees Committee in August 2022.

He’s said of being part of Gladiators 2024: “Growing up, I used to sit and watch every show. John Anderson the original referee was so legendary.”

Furthermore, Mark added: “To be named referee after John Anderson is such an honour. Even though I’ve refereed some of the biggest games in the world, this is one the most amazing things I will do in my life.”

Gladiators continues with the 10th episode in the 2024 series on Saturday March 23, at 5.50pm, on BBC One.

